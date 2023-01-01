Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives

The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels and subsequent profitability. Precise alignment will reduce wear on belts, pulleys, chains and sprockets, and minimise machine vibration. This improves machine performance and cuts down energy costs, extending belt and pulley life for maximised plant availability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment. The versatile devices can be applied to most machines that use V-belts, banded belts and ribbed belts, including those with chain sprockets.
The tool is extremely user friendly. The laser-emitting unit and three passive targets can be quickly and easily attached to the face of a belt pulley or chain sprocket using a powerful magnet. A laser line is projected from the emitting unit to the passive targets, which are mounted on the opposite pulley. The tool then allows for correction for vertical and horizontal angles, parallel misalignment, and combinations of all three. The TKBA 11 and TKBA 21 operate effectively up to three metres, using one and two red diodes respectively. The TKBA 31 Pro advanced tool uses a highly visible green laser, which is effective up to six metres. This model can also be used for outdoor applications in sunny conditions. All TKBA components are supplied in a sturdy 1,8 kg carrying case for easy, safe portability. These components include the laser transmitter/receiver units, three passive targets, and batteries.
