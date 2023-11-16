Editor's Choice
Trends in the test and measurement industry

October 2023 News

The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC), TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar. It will be a day with a packed programme of local and international speakers, and will offer an invaluable opportunity for players in the test and measurement community to network, exchange ideas, create awareness, build expertise, share experiences and learn from each other.

It was attended by more than 200 people last year.

TANDM managing director Elton Murison says: “TCC plays a particularly valuable role as a showcase of local innovations, products, and developments in the context of global trends. At the same time, it’s a chance to gain insight into the impact of global trends on the local market.”

The event is accredited by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) for one CPD point. Topics to be unpacked at this year’s event include:

• The world of test and measurement.

• Failure root-cause identification of Genesis Jaw Crusher Superstructure.

• Comprehensive waste facility and TSF monitoring solution.

• The importance of substantiating finite element analysis and dynamic simulations with real-world measurements. 

• How to create and optimise vibration profiles for endurance testing.

• Bonneville land speed record attempt.

• Kinematic joint load measurement in nutating mills: designing a comprehensive laboratory model for multidirectional force analysis. 

• HBM system with PCB pressure sensors for blast measurements.

Murison sees TCC as an event that helps drive ongoing growth, innovation and improvement in the test and measurement industry. “We are in a unique position, where we are able to bring together various stakeholders and role players in the test and measurement arena, including researchers, professionals and customers, for the benefit of the broader field,” he says.

Who should go?

• Test and measurement industry professionals.

• Engineers.

• Business leaders.

• Researchers.

• Anyone interested in the fascinating world of test and measurement.

Who is speaking at this year’s event?

TCC brings together some of the community’s best minds to present their latest research, report on ground-breaking projects, solutions, and innovations, and speak on recent developments and future trends.

International speakers

• Christof Salcher, innovator and product manager at Hottinger Brüel & Kjær.

• Dr Frédéric Kihm, product manager of analytics and signal processing at Hottinger Brüel & Kjær.

Local speakers

• Stewart Chaperon, support engineer at TANDM, specialising in test and measurement solutions in strain measurements.

• Elias Zwane, Spear Point Engineering.

• Amin Jami, Vibramech .

• Josua van Tonder, Stellenbosch University.

• Jacques Holtzhausen, Squirt Cycling Products.

• Hannes Cronje, De Beers.

• Dr Reuben Govender, University of Cape Town.

Koos Zietsman of Team Masjien will speak on the Bonneville land speed record attempt. This details how a group of volunteer design engineers are designing and building a unique 500 cc two-stroke single cylinder engine and motorcycle to attempt to break the existing world land speed record of 253 km/h for this class of bike at Bonneville Salt Flats in August next year.

“Attendees of this year’s TCC will walk away feeling informed, empowered and inspired,” concludes Murison.

For more information visit https://tandm.co.za/tcc23/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 092 0920
Email: info@tandm.co.za
www: www.tandm.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about TANDM Technologies


