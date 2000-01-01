Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Multifieldbus supports all major Ethernet protocols

October 2023 Editor's Choice

In the course of digitalisation, the communication capability of field devices is becoming increasingly important. With the MultiFieldbus module, Siemens has developed a communication interface, for the first time, that supports data exchange via the three Ethernet fieldbus protocols PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP. This makes it possible for plant manufacturers to implement industry-specific or regionally-different requirements without having to change the system - and to open up new markets.

Conversely, the MultiFieldbus interface module expands the range of applications of the ET 200SP peripheral system. The MultiFieldbus Configuration Tool, developed in parallel, ensures quick and intuitive configuration of the look and feel of the TIA Portal. The development of the MultiFieldbus interface took place with the involvement of many pilot customers in all regions of the world, which ensured functionality that was closely tailored to requirements, right from the time of delivery. Great importance was placed on a high level of user friendliness. One of the first projects implemented was a tunnel automation project by Dürr Austria. This demonstrated the practical suitability and performance of the MultiFieldbus interface.

One fieldbus, multiple Ethernet protocols

With the MultiFieldbus it is possible to benefit from the openness and versatility of PROFINET, Ethernet/IP and Modbus/TCP industrial communication. There is freedom to choose between them for any application. This allows the optimal protocol to be used for an application, and makes the machine data accessible to the IT function, regardless of the type of fieldbus.

End users generally want the open source Modbus/TCP protocol, the real-time PROFINET or the frequently used Ethernet/IP as Ethernet protocols, depending on the intended use. With the MultiFieldbus, machine builders are able to tailor their machines to requirements without complex adjustments to the I/Os. The SIMATIC ET 200 MultiFieldbus interface modules can communicate simultaneously and exchange data with the controllers via the various protocols. These are some of the typical applications:

PROFINET: Due to its high performance, deterministic communication via the PROFINET protocol it is primarily used for real-time and safety-related applications in industry. With PROFINET, high-speed motion control applications are also possible. PROFINET is the ideal basis for OT/IT integration in an application.

Ethernet/IP: This is relatively easy to implement and uses the unmodified standard Ethernet protocol. This allows it to be used with standard Ethernet devices. For multi-axis motion control applications, CIP Motion is also required. Ethernet/IP enables the exchange of data from the field to layered IT systems.

Modbus/TCP: This is an easy-to-use TCP/IP-based protocol that is used for energy data collection when timing is not critical, among other applications. It is therefore also well suited for data exchange with the IT level.

Overcoming bus limits

The MultiFieldbus is located on the border between controllers and field devices. Thanks to the support of several Ethernet protocols, it is no problem if the controller has to be replaced and another protocol is used, as the MultiFieldbus interface modules can be used independently. When exporting machines to different regions, there is no need to replace the I/Os. MultiFieldbus devices are available in protection classes IP20 and IP67.

Flexible communication and limitless data distribution

With the MultiFieldbus, there is no need to replace the I/Os, and it can flexibly meet the requirements placed on the machines. The MultiFieldbus Configuration helps to efficiently configure for the Modbus/TCP and Ethernet/IP protocols. Thanks to its versatility, the data can be easily distributed and used at all levels in the company.

Automation with SIMATIC ET 200SP: flexible, powerful, smart

SIMATIC ET 200SP is the scalable I/O system for the control cabinet, and supports all important Ethernet protocols with the IM155-6MF high feature MultiFieldbus interface module. No matter whether you are looking for space-saving solutions for the control cabinet, or robust modules with IP65/IP67 degree of protection, with the SIMATIC ET 200 range you can fulfill almost any requirement cost effectively. Permanent data availability, from engineering to plant operation, makes the ET 200 an integrated data hub. You are investing in the futureproofing of your machines, ready for new business models such as ‘production as a service’.

Integrated and optimised data availability along the entire value chain is the basis for innovative business models. This also places special demands on your distributed I/O, for example flexible scalability of the systems, high-performance hardware in the field, and smart features. With SIMATIC ET 200 you get more out of your data, and tap the full potential of your I/O system.

In particular, the SIMATIC ET 200SP is easy to install and extremely user friendly, and is known for its reliability and safety. Its features include:

Easy station setup: Both the modules and the terminal boxes can be replaced during operation. Thanks to mechanical coding of the I/O modules with the BaseUnit, mix-up of the modules is prevented during installation.

Fast wiring: Thanks to the push-in terminal, you do not require a tool while wiring, and you require only a screwdriver when removing the cable.

Interchangeable BusAdapters: With BusAdapters, your SIMATIC ET 200SP gives you free choice of connection system. Exchanging the BusAdapters is easy and user friendly.

Reliable diagnostics: SIMATIC ET 200SP continuously provides detailed information on the system state. The diagnostics take place channel-specifically via the signalling at the I/O module, without any additional engineering.

SIMATIC ET 200eco PN: the block I/O for cabinet-free setup

The compact ET 200eco PN is the new generation of extremely robust block peripherals and includes the Multifieldbus function to support the relevant Ethernet protocols. It is a particularly rugged I/O device, with IP65/67/69K protection. The special zinc pressurised housing guarantees protection, even in challenging environmental conditions and temperatures from -40 to 60°C. Its block I/O allows flexible configuration, simple installation and fast commissioning. It is especially well suited for use at machine level.

With the ET 200eco PN, fail-safe digital, analogue and IO-Link signals can be processed in PROFINET. These I/O devices, with M12-L coded power connectors, are designed for use on a wide range of Ethernet controllers. This is due to the support of the PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and Modbus TCP protocols.

Here are some of the features of the SIMATIC ET 200eco PN modules:

• Signal modules allow a scalable and cost-optimised structure. Digital and analogue signal input and output modules are available.

• Fail-safe components realise safe applications. The safety functions required for fail-safe operation are integrated into the fail-safe input/output module.

• IO-Link allows sensors and actuators from different manufacturers to be integrated easily. Configuration can be performed using a GSD file or S7-PCT.

Benefits of the SIMATIC ET 200eco PN include simple and flexible installation and wiring thanks to the intelligent product design; shorter commissioning times and plant downtimes thanks to channel-specific diagnostics; and the compact design.

ET 200eco PN I/O devices can be easily installed in every position, so vertical or horizontal installation is possible. They are screwed from the front or side into a machine or assembly line directly on site, where they use M12 connections to connect sensors and actuators.

Bus coupling with the PN/MF Coupler

With the new PN/MF Coupler bus coupling you can connect an Ethernet/IP

network to a PROFINET subnet or connect two PROFINET subnets with each other. You can achieve maximum data security in both networks. It allows quick and easy data exchange between two controllers, even across network boundaries. Compared to a programmed communication between two controllers, the PN/MF Coupler offers the following benefits:

• Simple configuration using I/O data modules, regardless of whether via PROFINET or EtherNet/IP protocol.

• Large configuration limits.

• Almost delay-free coupling of data between the subnets, and thus deterministic data exchange because it is an I/O communication.

• Complete network separation, so there is no influence on neighbouring subnets through fault states.

• Diagnostics of fault states of own and neighbouring subnet.

• Redundant power supply if needed.

Further information on MultiFieldbus can be found at SIMATIC MultiFieldbus - Distributed IO - Global (siemens.com).

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, Factory Automation, automation.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Loop signatures 20: The great deceivers.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice
It is generally better to live with noise rather than filtering it out, provided it does not cause the final control element to jump around excessively.

Read more...
Getting results with process optimisation and AI
Loesche South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Cement is one of the most energy-intensive industries, and a typical cement plant consumes around 100 kWh of energy for each ton of production. LOESCHE’S software solution systems can automatically assess a vertical roller mill’s process parameters and help optimise power consumption, improve maintenance, reduce environmental issues and make the process sustainable.

Read more...
Intelligent battery manufacturing
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Gotion High-tech has selected the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to build an intelligent battery manufacturing platform as part of achieving its digital transformation goals.

Read more...
Unlocking the potential of industrial AI
Editor's Choice
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword; it’s a dynamic field with tangible industrial applications that are already starting to reshape certain industries. In this article we explore the real-world impact of Industrial AI, moving beyond the initial hype.

Read more...
20 years of EtherCAT
Editor's Choice
EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) will be holding a series of exclusive breakfast seminars across the country at the end of October. Here is executive director, Martin Rostan’s Q&A account of EtherCAT’s remarkable history.

Read more...
The future of maintenance
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In the digital age, industries worldwide are transitioning towards innovative solutions to streamline their operations. Senseye Predictive Maintenance – a Siemens product – integrates seamlessly, and provides maximum value by leveraging your existing investments.

Read more...
Power pack order for Kamoa-Kakula
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
With well over 100 units already delivered, SEW-EURODRIVE is set to continue supplying Ivanhoe Mines’ prestigious Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Siemens Xcelerator to scale sustainable battery production
Siemens South Africa News
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Lishen Battery, a leading high-tech company specialising in the research, development and production of lithium-ion batteries.

Read more...
Rocket science by ARCA
Valve & Automation Editor's Choice Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Control valves from ARCA, a specialist in industrial process control, are playing a key role in the European Space Agency’s generation 6 ARIANE rocket launchers at its launch pad located near Kourou in French Guiana. They also feature in the SpaceX launch site, Starbase in South Texas.

Read more...
Case history 189: Poor furnace temperature control.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Many process engineers do not appreciate the importance of flow loops in their unit controls. A senior process engineer once told me that flow loops need not be tuned well, as they generally have little effect on the more important and much slower loops like temperatures and pressures.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved