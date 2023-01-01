Connectors for easy visual indication

The S15L Series In-Line Sensor Status Indicator is an ideal accessory in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive, material handling, and general assembly. Turck Banner has now expanded the S15L family to include three-pin M8 connectors that can be connected directly to a sensor or anywhere in-line for easy, visual indication. Users could also attach it to a cord-set for operator visibility downline. Joining the existing M12 versions, this device now adds functionality and capability to those devices that are generally smaller in size.
The S15L In-Line Sensor Status Indicator provides bright indication of sensor power and output status. It has two colours; one to indicate power and one for sensor output status. The S15L can be mounted directly on a sensor for 360° visibility of power and status, while the highly visible body allows workers to identify and troubleshoot problems faster. The over-moulded design makes the S15L extremely reliable and rugged so that it can withstand harsh industrial environments.
We all know how high the costs of damaged conveyors can be. Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies has designed a unit that can effectively monitor conveyors and stop further damage.
Digitalisation and the resulting requirements for industrial identification solutions are increasing steadily. This is why ifm offers the compact high-performance RFID UHF devices, not only with the classic fieldbus interfaces and IoT, but now also with IO-Link.
Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.
With the Monitoring Tool as an add-on for the ifm Vision Assistant, it is possible to combine the image and process data of the vision sensors in a network on a dashboard. This provides a clear overview at all times of relevant live images, statistics on good and bad parts, and status messages from the sensors.
The SKF TKST 21 Stethoscope is a high-quality handheld instrument that monitors noise in bearings, machines and components.
The oil moisture sensor of the LDH series from ifm electronic measures the relative moisture in oil in the range of 0 to 100% by means of a capacitive measuring element.