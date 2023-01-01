Editor's Choice
Connectors for easy visual indication

October 2023 Sensors & Transducers

The S15L Series In-Line Sensor Status Indicator is an ideal accessory in industries that require highly visible indication, such as automotive, material handling, and general assembly. Turck Banner has now expanded the S15L family to include three-pin M8 connectors that can be connected directly to a sensor or anywhere in-line for easy, visual indication. Users could also attach it to a cord-set for operator visibility downline. Joining the existing M12 versions, this device now adds functionality and capability to those devices that are generally smaller in size.

The S15L In-Line Sensor Status Indicator provides bright indication of sensor power and output status. It has two colours; one to indicate power and one for sensor output status. The S15L can be mounted directly on a sensor for 360° visibility of power and status, while the highly visible body allows workers to identify and troubleshoot problems faster. The over-moulded design makes the S15L extremely reliable and rugged so that it can withstand harsh industrial environments.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


