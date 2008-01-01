Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Is your solar plant optimised?

October 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

South African photovoltaic (PV) farms, industrial sites, and plants that have solar or renewable power installations installed or applied are legislatively obliged to meet certain NERSA grid codes. The key factors for legislation compliance are measurement and monitoring. These elements should be included in feasibility studies prior to project development, and continued throughout its lifespan.

Delta OHM, a member of the GHM Group, has launched its newly updated pyranometer instrumentation, PYRAsense, which comprises pyranometers with advanced solar radiation sensors. “The PYRAsense range of devices is based on smart technology, specifically designed to measure internal temperature, relative humidity, pressure, and solar radiation via their internal diagnostic sensors,” said Jan Grobler, managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa. “They are WMO compliant, and measure sun strength in watts per square metre.”

The PYRAsense is an advanced piece of instrumentation that meets three spectral classes. According to WMO recommendations and ISO 9060:2018 standards, these classes, are PYRAsense10 – Spectrally Flat Class A; PYRAsense02 – Spectrally Flat Class B; and PYRAsense03 – Spectrally Class C. They also meet IEC 61724-1 standard specifications for PV plant monitoring systems for large industrial or commercial PV systems (Class A), and small to medium sized systems (Class B).

The PYRAsense diagnostic sensors also monitor the operating conditions of the sensors, allowing for predictive maintenance to ensure that reliable measurement activities are not interrupted. The integrated bubble level remains visible when the UV radiation protection screen is utilised, and the pyranometer can be supplied with or without the tilt sensor. The pyranometers are easy to install and offer maximum flexibility for integration into any existing network. Sensors are available in RS485 Modbus-RTU output galvanically isolated, plus an optional analogue output, which is user configurable. The PYRAsense can be installed either flat on the ground, or mast mounted.

“The monitoring of weather conditions is critical for PV farms and industrial and commercial plants, as meteorological changes will impact the performance and efficiency of the plant. In addition to solar radiance, temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, precipitation, and wind speed and direction all play a role in solar cell efficiency. This is why the measurement and monitoring of solar efficiency is so important,” added Grobler. “Project consultants and design engineers involved in PV developments will find the high accuracy of the PYRAsense invaluable in meeting grid code requirements and other environmental considerations. The instrument provides the critical measurement and monitoring data that engineers and consultants need. The PYRAsense technology will also ensure that the PV development remains operationally efficient,” he concluded.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Fax: +27 11 902 0156
Email: info@ghm-sa.co.za
www: www.ghm-sa.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about GHM Messtechnik SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

GHM GROUP becomes Senseca
GHM Messtechnik SA News
The GHM GROUP has taken a further step towards internationalisation. Its five brands will be merged into a single, agile company to respond quickly to customer needs and market trends.

Read more...
Three-phase motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Electrical Power & Protection
The NewCode Dual Ethernet Relay is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay, designed and manufactured in South Africa.

Read more...
Power analyser with RS-232 C
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems.

Read more...
Greener energy distribution
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.

Read more...
A rock solid case for circuit breaker diagnostics
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Circuit breakers are undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the electrical world. They perform vitally important tasks, protecting an electrical circuit from damage caused by overcurrent/overload of short circuit.

Read more...
High performance miniature circuit breaker
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The S800P series from ABB offers a top-class compact solution for line protection up to 50 kA, with unrivalled expandability for the most challenging, highly demanding requirements across a diverse range of segments and industries.

Read more...
Advanced switchgear for enhanced performance and cost savings
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
MV Switchgear has launched the SBV4XE switchgear, which represents a significant advancement in switchgear technology, incorporating a wide range of modern features that deliver superior performance, functionality and cost savings.

Read more...
Renewable energy early adopters – we’ve got some good news
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the country struggles to find some form of power provision normalcy, it is encouraging to see how many businesses and homes are moving to renewable and alternative energy resources to substitute and ...

Read more...
Growing demand for modular substations
Electrical Power & Protection
Dry-type transformer specialist Trafo Power Solutions has broadened its offerings to include modular substations – leveraging the company’s depth of experience in designing and providing custom-engineered electrical solutions.

Read more...
You have a prepaid meter, but did you know it can be smart too?
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the country’s continues to fight the consequence of a volatile grid and subsequent power crisis, Eskom says it aims to roll out a smart meter in every home within the next four years.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved