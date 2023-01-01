Power analyser with RS-232 C

Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems. The detailed representation of the different currents, voltages and frequencies, harmonics, and apparent, reactive and active powers, enables extensive analysis functions for engineers and technicians in the industrial and service areas. The available menu items such as Waveform display, bar chart, trend display, event list, and vector graphic are also invaluable. Due to the handy design and the complete measuring accessories, this device is ideal for use in the field.
Three-phase motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
The NewCode Dual Ethernet Relay is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay, designed and manufactured in South Africa.
Is your solar plant optimised? GHM Messtechnik SA
South African PV farms, industrial sites, and plants that have solar or renewable power installations installed or applied, are legislatively obliged to meet certain NERSA grid codes. The key factors for legislation compliance are measurement and monitoring.
Greener energy distribution Schneider Electric South Africa
Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.
A rock solid case for circuit breaker diagnostics Schneider Electric South Africa
Circuit breakers are undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the electrical world. They perform vitally important tasks, protecting an electrical circuit from damage caused by overcurrent/overload of short circuit.
High performance miniature circuit breaker ABB South Africa
The S800P series from ABB offers a top-class compact solution for line protection up to 50 kA, with unrivalled expandability for the most challenging, highly demanding requirements across a diverse range of segments and industries.
Growing demand for modular substations
Dry-type transformer specialist Trafo Power Solutions has broadened its offerings to include modular substations – leveraging the company’s depth of experience in designing and providing custom-engineered electrical solutions.
Hydrogen ecosystem solutions Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Parker’s experience helping customers solve hydrogen’s complexities dates to the 1960s, when the company helped land people on the moon by supplying 21 systems to the Apollo lunar mission, including hydrogen and oxygen systems for the onboard fuel cell. Today, by enabling safe and effective production of hydrogen technology, Parker is using that same clean energy technology to help power countless organisations.