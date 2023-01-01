Power analyser with RS-232 C

Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems. The detailed representation of the different currents, voltages and frequencies, harmonics, and apparent, reactive and active powers, enables extensive analysis functions for engineers and technicians in the industrial and service areas. The available menu items such as Waveform display, bar chart, trend display, event list, and vector graphic are also invaluable. Due to the handy design and the complete measuring accessories, this device is ideal for use in the field.

Further reading:

Three-phase motor protection relay

NewElec Pretoria Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Is your solar plant optimised?

GHM Messtechnik SA Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Greener energy distribution

Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

A rock solid case for circuit breaker diagnostics

Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

High performance miniature circuit breaker

ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Advanced switchgear for enhanced performance and cost savings

ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Renewable energy early adopters – we’ve got some good news

Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

...

Read more...

Growing demand for modular substations

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

You have a prepaid meter, but did you know it can be smart too?

Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Hydrogen ecosystem solutions

Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

The NewCode Dual Ethernet Relay is an ISO 9001:2008-compliant, three-phase motor protection relay, designed and manufactured in South Africa.South African PV farms, industrial sites, and plants that have solar or renewable power installations installed or applied, are legislatively obliged to meet certain NERSA grid codes. The key factors for legislation compliance are measurement and monitoring.Drakenstein Municipality, situated in Paarl in the Western Cape, is one of the first distribution utilities globally to implement Schneider Electric’s green, SF6-free RM AirSeT switchgear with pure air technology and native digital connectivity.Circuit breakers are undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the electrical world. They perform vitally important tasks, protecting an electrical circuit from damage caused by overcurrent/overload of short circuit.The S800P series from ABB offers a top-class compact solution for line protection up to 50 kA, with unrivalled expandability for the most challenging, highly demanding requirements across a diverse range of segments and industries.MV Switchgear has launched the SBV4XE switchgear, which represents a significant advancement in switchgear technology, incorporating a wide range of modern features that deliver superior performance, functionality and cost savings.As the country struggles to find some form of power provision normalcy, it is encouraging to see how many businesses and homes are moving to renewable and alternative energy resources to substitute andDry-type transformer specialist Trafo Power Solutions has broadened its offerings to include modular substations – leveraging the company’s depth of experience in designing and providing custom-engineered electrical solutions.As the country’s continues to fight the consequence of a volatile grid and subsequent power crisis, Eskom says it aims to roll out a smart meter in every home within the next four years.Parker’s experience helping customers solve hydrogen’s complexities dates to the 1960s, when the company helped land people on the moon by supplying 21 systems to the Apollo lunar mission, including hydrogen and oxygen systems for the onboard fuel cell. Today, by enabling safe and effective production of hydrogen technology, Parker is using that same clean energy technology to help power countless organisations.