Pneumatics & Hydraulics



Innovative solutions to boost energy efficiency and cost savings

January 2024 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

As a leading manufacturer of high-performance cartridge valves and integrated packages, Sun Hydraulics has gathered a collection of innovative solutions proven to significantly boost and improve energy efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and ultimately provide cost savings for the end user.

Sun’s new ecoline programme comprises popular products such as the LoadMatch cartridge valve, LoadAdaptive, Series 4 PLUS cartridges, T-18AU and T-19AU cavities, Sun Cavity and QuickDesign, and the latest eco-friendly addition, the eSense solution. These products can work to optimise the efficiency of hydraulic applications.

eSense

The eSense solution boasts 100% of the performance at 30% of the power consumption when compared to a traditional counterbalance valve solution. Proven laboratory tests demonstrated energy savings as high as 85% in some load conditions.

LoadMatch

If the function of your application requires the lifting of varying load pressures, Sun’s LoadMatch counterbalance valves have the solution. Applications such as telehandlers or gantry cranes, for example, can benefit tremendously by utilising Sun’s LoadMatch valves. These cartridges boast dynamic self-setting capabilities which react in response to various load pressures, resulting in energy savings by proven lab and field tests of 30% or more. Sun’s Fuel Savings calculator shows how much you can save by switching to LoadMatch.

LoadAdaptive

In comparison to the LoadMatch, Sun’s LoadAdaptive counterbalance valve features pilot assist, which boosts energy savings by controlling overrunning loads and providing motion control. The pilot assist functionality provides energy efficiency by minimising the pressure to reduce the setting of the valve. Consider this solution for your load holding requirements. LoadAdaptive is compatible with T-11A cavities.

Series 4 PLUS, T-18AU and T-19AU cavities

Entering the efficiency arena with a reduced size and overall weight, Sun’s Series 4 PLUS cartridges are 80% more efficient than a standard Sun Series 4 equivalent cartridge. High flow performance in some applications create less waste, which can be attributed to the valve’s optimised cavities. T-18AU and T-19AU cavities boast Sun’s efficient and legendary design, which has larger port sizes, resulting in reduced pressure drops.

Sun Cavity and QuickDesign

Larger port areas equate to less plugs and less potential leak points for the Sun Cavity in QuickDesign. The Sun cavity was originally designed with efficiency in mind, and lower pressure drops are a direct result of larger port sizes and hit areas.

Manifold casting

Sun’s manifold casting also features a reduced weight due to the optimised use of material. Lower losses mean full connections.

Rising economy costs and unwavering power demands in today’s world have made it desirable to conserve energy more than ever before. Sun’s new ecoline programme was designed to facilitate the discovery of efficient products that conserve energy, time and money.

For more information contact Lance Tondolo, Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068, lance@axiom.org.za, www.axiom.co.za




