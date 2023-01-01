Powerful diagnostic tool for condition monitoring

SKF has extended its Microlog Analyser family of data collection devices with a new model that offers faster measurement collection and greater diagnostic power. “The new SKF Microlog Analyser, that is part of our broad portfolio of condition monitoring solutions built on state of art technologies, is a powerful tool for standalone troubleshooting, as well as being part of a comprehensive predictive maintenance programme,” says Janne Westerlund, director of Services & Technologies EMEA. “The Microlog Analyser dBX, together with our analytic software, is providing best in class information and insights of customers’ rotating asset health.”
This unique portable solution, coupled with analytic software, significantly improves the scheduling of the maintenance of rotating machines. When used as part of a condition monitoring solution, it can detect issues with rotating machinery quickly and accurately.
The device allows the user to carry out a range of tasks including impact tests, digital recording, modal analysis, multi-plane balancing and cross channel phase. It can be applied in any type of industries including pulp and paper, food and beverage, renewable energy, mining, off-highway, metals, automation and marine.
The Microlog is backwards compatible with SKF’s proven existing Microlog CMXA Series and adds new technology including a high-resolution, 25 cm screen that can display up to six measurement windows at the same time, and an embedded camera. Furthermore, it features a hybrid touch and keypad control, and simplified navigation, making it more comfortable and easy to use.
