WIKA has introduced a new concept to underpin its global strategy for the coming years. First launched at this year’s Hannover Messe exhibition, Smart in Sensing is poised to take the company to a new level of service. It takes in the megatrends of digitalisation, decarbonisation and demographic change. These pose major challenges for many industry sectors, but at the same time offer promising growth potential such as the networking of systems and processes, the expansion of renewable energies, sustainable mobility solutions, and a secure supply of food and medicine.
With this in mind, WIKA supports its customers with high-precision, smart sensing technology. “Sensors are the senses of digitalisation,” says CEO, Alexander Wiegand. “Smart in Sensing reflects the technological expertise and innovative strength of a world market leader in measurement technology. It shows that WIKA perceives the global market needs of tomorrow ‘with all senses’, and develops pioneering products, solutions and services that contribute to the success of its customers.”
Read more...Networked beer tanks Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
A level measurement with a remote transmitter is highly practical for detecting hazards and other level and fill-level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous.
Read more...Precise pH measurement for water treatment plant GHM Messtechnik SA
Sensors & Transducers
The GPHU014 pH transducer has a robust housing, is simple to use, and can be easily integrated into existing systems without requiring special operating experience, thereby eliminating the need for plant personnel training.
Read more...Sensors in conveyor belt monitoring Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
We all know how high the costs of damaged conveyors can be. Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencies has designed a unit that can effectively monitor conveyors and stop further damage.
Read more...The greenhouse of the future ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Feeding the world’s population, despite limited resources, is a task that requires ever more arable land and fresh water. Highly automated vertical farms could be the future of agriculture.
Read more...Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
Sensors & Transducers
Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.