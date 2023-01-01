Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Smart in Sensing

June 2023 Sensors & Transducers

WIKA has introduced a new concept to underpin its global strategy for the coming years. First launched at this year’s Hannover Messe exhibition, Smart in Sensing is poised to take the company to a new level of service. It takes in the megatrends of digitalisation, decarbonisation and demographic change. These pose major challenges for many industry sectors, but at the same time offer promising growth potential such as the networking of systems and processes, the expansion of renewable energies, sustainable mobility solutions, and a secure supply of food and medicine.

With this in mind, WIKA supports its customers with high-precision, smart sensing technology. “Sensors are the senses of digitalisation,” says CEO, Alexander Wiegand. “Smart in Sensing reflects the technological expertise and innovative strength of a world market leader in measurement technology. It shows that WIKA perceives the global market needs of tomorrow ‘with all senses’, and develops pioneering products, solutions and services that contribute to the success of its customers.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


