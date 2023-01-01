Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is available in 50-250 kW capacity with N+1 scalable configuration, and supports the EcoStruxure architecture, which offers remote monitoring services.
With scalability top of mind, Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables you to pay as you grow, allowing you to optimise capital investment. It is a part of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium portfolio, which ensures energy efficiency, durability, recyclability, and transparency to help reduce environmental footprint. In addition, this system features advanced technology such as a high-efficiency design, intelligent battery management, real-time monitoring, and control capabilities, making it one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient UPS solutions available in the market.
“We are excited to introduce Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the market,” said Mustafa Demirkol, VP of Offer Management and Marketing for Data Centre Solutions. “This product provides customers with third-party certified Live Swap, modular design, and unwavering reliability in an optimised investment package. Its connectivity provides peace of mind, making it the easy choice for data centres and commercial and industrial applications.”
Business continuity made easy
Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables customers to lower their capital expenditures through an optimised capex model. In addition, scheduled downtime is significantly reduced through self-diagnosing third-party certified Live Swapable power modules and static switch, thereby increasing reliability and availability in a compact footprint. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is easy to select, configure, install and maintain, which makes the deployment process seamless. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is part of Schneider Electric’s Easy UPS 3-phase product portfolio, which focuses on core features to meet the needs of customers at a value price point.
Read more...Digitalisation powers the transformation of the grid
Electrical Power & Protection
As the world decarbonises its energy system, electricity will be the backbone. There is an accelerated shift from fossil-based to renewable power generation, with growing electrification of the transportation, industrial and building sectors.
Read more...The impact of loadshedding on transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
Constant loadshedding has highlighted the vulnerability of critical electrical infrastructure such as transformers at substations. This means local authorities must implement specific measures to manage the fire risk.
Read more...New touch button with audible alarm Turck Banner
Electrical Power & Protection
The K50 Pro Touch Button family from Turck Banner now features models with an integrated audible alarm, expanding the product functionality to provide additional indication and feedback, and improving the interaction between operators and equipment.
Read more...Smarter buildings Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.
Read more...Solar power market set for 2023 upswing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
With the solar power sector expected to grow sharply throughout 2023, installation and testing engineers will need access to the best tools to work at optimum efficiency and safety.
Read more...ArmCoil and Schneider Electric deliver SKID substations for mining Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
ArmCoil Afrika, a local manufacturer of medium voltage (MV) AC motors and transformers, and Schneider Electric have partnered to provide a skid mobile substation product line that will provide continuous power to a large mining conglomerate’s operations across South Africa.