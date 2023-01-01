Editor's Choice
Robust uninterruptible power supply

June 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has introduced Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is available in 50-250 kW capacity with N+1 scalable configuration, and supports the EcoStruxure architecture, which offers remote monitoring services.

With scalability top of mind, Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables you to pay as you grow, allowing you to optimise capital investment. It is a part of Schneider Electric’s Green Premium portfolio, which ensures energy efficiency, durability, recyclability, and transparency to help reduce environmental footprint. In addition, this system features advanced technology such as a high-efficiency design, intelligent battery management, real-time monitoring, and control capabilities, making it one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient UPS solutions available in the market.

“We are excited to introduce Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the market,” said Mustafa Demirkol, VP of Offer Management and Marketing for Data Centre Solutions. “This product provides customers with third-party certified Live Swap, modular design, and unwavering reliability in an optimised investment package. Its connectivity provides peace of mind, making it the easy choice for data centres and commercial and industrial applications.”

Business continuity made easy

Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables customers to lower their capital expenditures through an optimised capex model. In addition, scheduled downtime is significantly reduced through self-diagnosing third-party certified Live Swapable power modules and static switch, thereby increasing reliability and availability in a compact footprint. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is easy to select, configure, install and maintain, which makes the deployment process seamless. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is part of Schneider Electric’s Easy UPS 3-phase product portfolio, which focuses on core features to meet the needs of customers at a value price point.


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


