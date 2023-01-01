Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Fully automated condition monitoring solution

June 2023 IT in Manufacturing

Manufacturers want to use simple and affordable wireless technology to monitor more equipment in their facilities. SKF Axios is a fully automated condition monitoring solution which fulfills this need. It is comprised of sensors, gateways and a machine learning service that is easy to install, commission, and scale with no experience necessary, allowing sensors and apps to be operational within minutes. It detects anomalies and pushes notifications, allowing for quick action, to avoid unexpected machine failures.

SKF’s team of vibration analysts and engineers will continue to be an integral part of helping customers improve the reliability of their equipment. SKF Axios complements SKF’s current portfolio of sophisticated condition monitoring products, and now provides industrial companies with a simple solution to broaden their rotating asset predictive maintenance programmes.

John Schmidt, president of Industrial Region Americas, says: “With SKF Axios, we are able to provide a larger portion of the industrial market with actionable insights, leading to improved decision making, and more efficient maintenance planning and scheduling. Through leveraging these insights and SKF’s knowledge of rotating equipment, customers can improve machine performance and overall reliability of their operations.”

Vasi Philomin, vice president of AI Services at AWS, says: “These solutions enable industrial customers to make better decisions faster, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the costs associated with unplanned equipment downtime. We remain committed to offering our expertise in cloud solutions, IoT systems, and machine learning to enable SKF to constantly innovate and enhance their industrial products and services.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smarter buildings
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The Energy Internet presents a futuristic evolution of electricity systems, and is conceptualised as an energy sharing network.

Read more...
Data security during load shedding: what should you know?
IT in Manufacturing
Everything is going fine, but then the power cuts out. No problem, your employees have laptops, and backup systems keep PCs running. But what about your data?

Read more...
Why AI is not going to change the world (too much)
IT in Manufacturing
Large Language Models have come onto the scene and really shaken up the technology world over the last couple of months, and it is very clear that this technology unlocks a lot of exciting new possibilities.

Read more...
How to fortify your IT backbone for the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The great data migration is upon on us. Edge computing - distributed or on-premise - is experiencing an explosive growth period.

Read more...
SKF’s integrated agri-specific solutions
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF is a deep-rooted, dependable partner to South Africa’s agricultural industry. This will be SKF’s tenth year at the annual Nampo Agricultural Trade Show.

Read more...
Using innovative chatbot technology in TwinCAT engineering
Beckhoff Automation IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff has developed the TwinCAT Chat Client for the TwinCAT XAE engineering environment. This makes it possible to conveniently use Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT from OpenAI, in the development of a TwinCAT project, for increased productivity in control programming.

Read more...
70 servo axes synchronised in real time
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
A young and dynamic automation integrator based in northern Spain has developed a sophisticated and powerful production technology masterpiece. The core element is a revolutionary motion control system with a total of 67 servo axes synchronised by camming function.

Read more...
Practical advice for cybersecurity
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
As the OT/IT convergence trend continues to grow, almost every industrial organisation has started reinforcing its network security and taking cybersecurity precautions to protect its operations.

Read more...
Benchmarking IT in manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
It was quite a defining moment in my early days as an IT manager when a seasoned and outspoken business leader challenged me on both the high IT costs and underperformance of our plant.

Read more...
Digital twin technology – an integral part of your asset management
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Digital twin technology is emerging as the unsung hero of facility maintenance and service, enabling organisations, their internal teams, and external partners to truly stay one step ahead of potential downtime and even catastrophic failure.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved