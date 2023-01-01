Fully automated condition monitoring solution

Manufacturers want to use simple and affordable wireless technology to monitor more equipment in their facilities. SKF Axios is a fully automated condition monitoring solution which fulfills this need. It is comprised of sensors, gateways and a machine learning service that is easy to install, commission, and scale with no experience necessary, allowing sensors and apps to be operational within minutes. It detects anomalies and pushes notifications, allowing for quick action, to avoid unexpected machine failures.

SKF’s team of vibration analysts and engineers will continue to be an integral part of helping customers improve the reliability of their equipment. SKF Axios complements SKF’s current portfolio of sophisticated condition monitoring products, and now provides industrial companies with a simple solution to broaden their rotating asset predictive maintenance programmes.

John Schmidt, president of Industrial Region Americas, says: “With SKF Axios, we are able to provide a larger portion of the industrial market with actionable insights, leading to improved decision making, and more efficient maintenance planning and scheduling. Through leveraging these insights and SKF’s knowledge of rotating equipment, customers can improve machine performance and overall reliability of their operations.”

Vasi Philomin, vice president of AI Services at AWS, says: “These solutions enable industrial customers to make better decisions faster, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the costs associated with unplanned equipment downtime. We remain committed to offering our expertise in cloud solutions, IoT systems, and machine learning to enable SKF to constantly innovate and enhance their industrial products and services.”

