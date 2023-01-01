Multi-parameter measuring system for water quality monitoring

June 2023 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Monitoring different parameters in water treatment processes can lead to a situation where different measuring points are scattered across the plant. Existing pipelines have to be equipped with assemblies and each transmitter has to be mounted individually on the wall; but it is not only the installation effort that results in high costs. Maintenance can also be time consuming when sensors and assemblies are not easy to access. KROHNE’s new pre-configurated, compact analytical modules simplify your workflow, without losing the flexibility to select preferred equipment.

Reduce the complexity, increase the flexibility

The water analysis panel is a multi-parameter measuring system for water applications. It consists of single modules that can be combined for continuous measurement of dissolved oxygen, turbidity, conductivity, pH and ORP. Depending on the requirements, the measuring system can be operated as a complete solution or with selected modules, allowing configuration of different sensor types. This provides a high degree of flexibility in accordance with the application requirements. The pre-assembled and pre-wired analysis panel enables easy installation and fast commissioning. In this way, complexity and installation effort are significantly reduced, compared to spatially separated measuring points.

Typical applications include monitoring of water quality, filter monitoring and process control of water treatment.

For more information contact KROHNE SA, +27 11 314 1391 , b.elliot2@krohne.com, www.krohne.com

