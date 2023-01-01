Sensors in conveyor belt monitoring

Ordinary belt monitoring units can detect a belt failure but they are very maintenance-intensive. That is why Gail Norton Instrumentation Agencieshas designed a system that will give you peace of mind.
The unit makes use of Telco infrared sensors, which monitor the belt position at all times. These infrared sensors are very robust and can handle the coal mining environment without a problem. Sunlight, water, dust, and dirt do not affect them. The unit can be installed with various options, depending on the customer’s needs.
The most basic option will detect belt tear in the centre of the belt only. The next unit will detect belt tear and alignment. These two options come with an alarm indication only or with voltage-free contacts that can be incorporated into the PLC and scada system.
The unit has been installed and tested in very harsh environments and has passed all tests that it has been subjected to. In one example, the sensor head was completely ground away by coal dust build-up, but still operated without any problem.
