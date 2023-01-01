High power delivery for modern devices

Legrand South Africa has extended its range of Arteor wiring devices, with the recent launch of the new Arteor 1 module USB chargers. The new Arteor 1 Mod USB 3A 15 W and 1 Mod USB 20 W chargers address the growing demand for fast charging of electronic devices. The smaller, compact 1 module unit allows for more modules to be added to modular combinations, allowing more flexibility to customise solutions, based on specific requirements. In addition, the new 15 W version offers various combinations of Type-A and Type-C USB sockets, allowing the convenience of more than one device charging at a time. A 20 W single type C super charger is also available for the more power-demanding devices available today.

Legrand’s new 15W USB modules can be used to charge portable devices, such as smartphones, MP3 or MP4 players, loudspeakers, watches, game consoles and powerbanks, whilst the 20 W modules are able to also charge more power demanding devices, like a PC and tablet. The 20 W type C modules are designed to satisfy the new fast charging technology built into iOS/Apple and Android/Google devices. This technology enables a faster charging level than conventional technologies, operating via an exchange between the terminal and the charger.

Both technologically advanced products, with the enhanced aesthetics design and flexibility of the Arteor range, are available in various colours. The ongoing introduction of products that comply with stringent quality and safety specifications, further strengthens Legrand’s commitment to meet exact market needs, by providing innovative and reliable solutions throughout southern Africa.

