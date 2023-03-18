The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its May technology meeting on 3 May at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. The presenter for the evening was Mark Calvert, who delivered a very interesting presentation on the use of IO-Link in a major project at a sugar mill. As always, Mark’s presentation was down to earth, practical and honest, and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.
Golf Day
Who doesn’t like a day out of the office? On a golf course? In glorious May in Durban? The Kloof Country Club was again the venue for the annual SAIMC Durban branch Hennie Prinsloo golf day. With 22 fourballs it wasn’t quite a record turn-out, but the enthusiasm and commitment from all participants was record breaking.
As always, the Durban branch would like to thank Steve Sanders for his tireless and enthusiastic commitment to making this day the success it always is. A vote of thanks also goes to Howard Lister for organising the logistics with the venue, the catering, and last but not least the prizes, where his imagination knows no bounds and nobody went home disappointed.
Another special thank you goes to the sponsors of the day, without whom this event would not have been possible: Elonics, ifm, Valmet Controls, Loadtech, Endress & Hauser, and Cabstrut (hole sponsorships). ICA was, as always, a familiar and welcoming presence at the registration table, and Alpine Instruments and Bidvest Renewable Solutions donated some wonderful prizes.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.
Read more...SAIMC SAIMC
News
The SAIMC NPC is committed to the success of its members. In doing so, it continues looking for ways to advance standards in the field of automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control, creating ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At the March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC, Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with ECSA, gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).
Read more...Unplanned shutdowns are an insult to professionals SAIMC
SAIMC
Previously I wrote about companies caught off guard by needing to understand the legislation relating to professional engineering practitioners, and not understanding the responsibilities placed on employers. Engineers, technologists and engineers are now regulated to a greater extent than in the past. Here are some of the questions that may arise.