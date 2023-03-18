Editor's Choice
SAIMC



SAIMC: Durban branch

June 2023 SAIMC

Technology meeting: May

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its May technology meeting on 3 May at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. The presenter for the evening was Mark Calvert, who delivered a very interesting presentation on the use of IO-Link in a major project at a sugar mill. As always, Mark’s presentation was down to earth, practical and honest, and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

Golf Day

Who doesn’t like a day out of the office? On a golf course? In glorious May in Durban? The Kloof Country Club was again the venue for the annual SAIMC Durban branch Hennie Prinsloo golf day. With 22 fourballs it wasn’t quite a record turn-out, but the enthusiasm and commitment from all participants was record breaking.

As always, the Durban branch would like to thank Steve Sanders for his tireless and enthusiastic commitment to making this day the success it always is. A vote of thanks also goes to Howard Lister for organising the logistics with the venue, the catering, and last but not least the prizes, where his imagination knows no bounds and nobody went home disappointed.

Another special thank you goes to the sponsors of the day, without whom this event would not have been possible: Elonics, ifm, Valmet Controls, Loadtech, Endress & Hauser, and Cabstrut (hole sponsorships). ICA was, as always, a familiar and welcoming presence at the registration table, and Alpine Instruments and Bidvest Renewable Solutions donated some wonderful prizes.

And the winners were. . .

First: ifm Team 2 – Russell Cairns, Rob Moxham and Dhilkash Bahadur.

Second: Valmet Team 2 − Baron Stander, Artur Dos Santos, Logan Naidoo and Alan Morgan.

Third: Alpine Instruments Team 2 − Gary Collum, James Mayoss, Gavin Farrell and Billy Bauer.


Credit(s)

Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


