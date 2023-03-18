Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: SAIMC Code of Conduct

June 2023 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

We often hear concerns that the SAIMC has members from various types of companies, including suppliers, and that this could lead to unethical practices. It is quite understandable that with the horror stories coming from government circles, private industries and individuals in South Africa, the public is sensitive to situations like these.

However, it is important to understand the role that voluntary associations (VAs) of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) play and the Code of Conduct under which the voluntary associations and the Engineering Council operates. The compulsory registration of technicians, technologists and engineers hinges around three documents:

• The Council for the Built Environment – Act 43 of 2000.

• Engineering Profession Act – Act 46 of 200.

• Identification of Engineering Work (IoEW) – Government Gazette Volume 669, dated 26 March 2021, No.44333.

The Engineering Profession Act, 46 of 2000 (EPA) provides inter alia for the establishment of a juristic person to be known as the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

“It is a special quality of a Profession to allow its conduct and ethics to be made subject to the scrutiny of its peers and the public. The objects of the Rules of Conduct for Registered Persons (better known as the Code of Professional Conduct) are to ensure that Registered Persons apply their knowledge and skill in the interest of humanity and the environment; to execute their work with integrity and sincerity and in accordance with generally accepted norms of professional conduct; and respect the interest of their fellow being and honour the standing of the Profession.”

Section 25 of the Engineering Profession Act makes provision for the recognition of Voluntary Associations or VAs that apply for membership and who comply with ECSA’s requirements. The VAs represent the various engineering disciplines of ECSA. The SAIMC NPC represents Mechatronics, Factory Automation, and Process Automation.

ECSA uses VAs to assist with creating various documents such as the Discipline Specific Training Guidelines used by assessors to assess the experience of candidates applying for professional registration, the Code of Practice, and the Identification of Engineering Work of the specific discipline represented by the VAs.

Companies not joining a VA because they are afraid of compliance issues are losing out on the opportunities presented to the industry to contribute to these important issues, not realising that their fears are addressed by the Act as well as by the Code of Professional Conduct.

Individuals not joining are losing out on the latest technologies represented at the various technical evenings, the CPD points they could earn, and the discounts from ECSA on their annual fees. Among the items addressed in the SAIMC’s Code of Conduct are:

Integrity

Members of the SAIMC:

• Must discharge their duties to their employers, clients, associates and the public with integrity, fidelity and honesty.

• Must not undertake work under conditions or terms that would compromise their ability to carry out their responsibilities in accordance with acceptable professional standards.

• Must not engage in any act of dishonesty, corruption or bribery.

• Must avoid any perceived, real or potential conflict of interest.

• May neither personally nor through any other person, improperly seek to obtain work, or by way of commission or otherwise make or offer to make payment to a client or prospective client for obtaining such work.

• Must notify EXCO immediately if they become aware of a violation of these Rules by any other member of the SAIMC.

Dignity of the profession

Members of the SAIMC:

• Must order their conduct so as to uphold the dignity, standing and reputation of the profession.

• May not, whether practicing their profession or otherwise, knowingly injure the professional reputation or business of any other member of the SAIMC.

• May not advertise their professional services in a self-laudatory manner that is derogatory to the dignity of the profession.

Come and let us work together to establish a vibrant industry within South Africa based on sound business principles and dignity.

Yours in Automation,

Johan Maartens


Credit(s)

Tel: 0861 072 462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Zambia
SAIMC SAIMC
The Zambian branch of the SAIMC held its AGM on 18 March 2023 at the Mukwa Lodge in Kitwe.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its May technology meeting on 3 May at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown.

Read more...
Newsflash: Ethernet APL Steering Committee
SAIMC News
The SAIMC has received a request to establish a Steering Committee for Ethernet APL for southern Africa.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Remain in the loop
SAIMC SAIMC
Today I need to discuss how our members can remain in the loop with SAIMC affairs.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its monthly technology meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Hotel in Pinetown. Jurie Weidemann, external sales engineer at Pepperl+Fuchs, presented to an interested audience on the topic of Ethernet APL.

Read more...
SAIMC
SAIMC News
The SAIMC NPC is committed to the success of its members. In doing so, it continues looking for ways to advance standards in the field of automation, instrumentation, mechatronics and control, creating ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Will South Africa survive automation?
SAIMC SAIMC
The world is automating, and South Africa’s infrastructure is not ready for it, neither are its leaders. Automation is not the problem; it just highlights our problems – and they are not caused by technology.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At the March technology meeting of the Durban branch of the SAIMC, Professor Ramsuroop, professional engineering technologist with ECSA, gave a very comprehensive overview of the challenges of the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW).

Read more...
SAIMC: Cape Town branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Cape Town Branch recently held its annual AGM for 2023 at Zutari’s offices in Cape Town.

Read more...
Unplanned shutdowns are an insult to professionals
SAIMC SAIMC
Previously I wrote about companies caught off guard by needing to understand the legislation relating to professional engineering practitioners, and not understanding the responsibilities placed on employers. Engineers, technologists and engineers are now regulated to a greater extent than in the past. Here are some of the questions that may arise.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved