30 technology companies leading the way in 2023
June 2023
News
ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies’ implementation and innovation strategies.
The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, products, and players emerging daily. “This continuous state of flux can prove challenging − both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for others looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation and success face pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence,” explains Stuart Carlaw, chief research officer at ABI Research.
The overall leaders are:
• Altair: Manufacturing Data Analytics.
• Aruba: Enterprise Wi-Fi and WLAN Vendors.
• Balyo: Autonomous Forklift System Vendors.
• Idemia: Automated Border Control Systems.
• Mobileye: Autonomous Vehicle Platforms.
• Siemens: SCADA/HMI Software Suppliers.
To download the white paper visit https://www.instrumentation.co.za/ex/abitechnology.pdf
Chip-based EtherCAT optimises field communication
The heart of EtherCAT is the concept of the EtherCAT slave controller (ESC), which is the chip-based part of an EtherCAT field device.
Digital controllers: Part 9 - Integral or reset windup
Michael Brown Control Engineering
The integral or I term in a controller is a brilliant thing. It is an extremely elegant and simple solution for eliminating offset in control. However, like everything else in this world, virtually everything good has its bad side as well.
70 servo axes synchronised in real time
Beckhoff Automation
A young and dynamic automation integrator based in northern Spain has developed a sophisticated and powerful production technology masterpiece. The core element is a revolutionary motion control system with a total of 67 servo axes synchronised by camming function.
How Danone SA pulled off its new automated palletising system
When Yaskawa Southern Africa was contacted about Danone’s new automation project in Boksburg, the industrial robotics manufacturer teamed up with one of its preferred suppliers, Tectra Automation to offer a turnkey solution.
A little piece of excellence
Team Texpand, a Cape Town based community robotics team with ages from 13 to 16, has represented South Africa at the FIRST World Robotics Championships in April. They won first place in the THINK award. This goes to the team that is best at removing engineering obstacles through creative and scientific thinking.
Paving the way for way for ultra-fast sustainable computers
The discovery of new quantum materials with magnetic properties are believed to pave the way for ultra-fast and considerably more energy-efficient computers and mobile devices.
Gear business driven by sustainability
SEW-Eurodrive
SEW-EURODRIVE has for many years pursued a sustainability agenda that is applied across every aspect of its business.
Ethernet to the field for process plants
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.
Beckhoff’s XPlanar greatly increases testing capacity and throughput
Beckhoff Automation
In the Spring of 2021, Beckhoff began to completely rethink the way it carried out final inspections of I/O components. Its aim was to increase testing capacity and throughput significantly, even though many different types of terminals are produced.
Connecting robot accessories to any industrial network
Robots need accessories to work efficiently. But what’s the easiest way to connect the accessories to factory networks? The easiest way is to use HMS Networks’ ready-made Anybus products, as RSP discovered.
