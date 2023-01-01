Bridgestone sponsors World Solar Challenge
May 2023
News
Bridgestone has announced its continued sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge 2023, a competition for teams to design, buil,d and compete with solar-powered vehicles in the world’s foremost solar technology and advanced engineering challenge. Bridgestone’s sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.
As part of the sponsorship, Bridgestone EMIA is also supporting nine university teams in its region. These teams will compete in the challenge, showcasing their cutting-edge designs and engineering solutions. The competition serves as a platform to inspire future generations of engineers, and promote sustainability and environmental awareness.
Bridgestone’s involvement in the World Solar Challenge reflects the company’s dedication to creating a more sustainable future, and its commitment to supporting the development of new technologies that will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry. For the competition, the company will equip the university teams with Bridgestone tyres that make use of pioneering technologies which can enhance the performance of their solar-powered vehicles.
The competition will take place in October, and will bring together teams from around the world to compete in a challenge that spans over 3000 km across the heart of Australia, showcasing their engineering skills and commitment to sustainability. “Through our sponsorship, we aim to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and leaders, who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility,” said management board member and chief sustainability officer for Bridgestone EMIA, Koji Takagi.
For more information contact Liesbeth Denys, Bridgestone EMIA,+32 478 78 26 22, www.bridgestone-emia.com
