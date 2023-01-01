Referro Systems hosts successful automation event
May 2023
News
Referro Systems recently hosted a successful two-day Automation Open Day event in Kathu, Northern Cape. The event brought together industry experts and mining companies to showcase the latest automation technology and innovation, which included live product demonstrations and insightful discussions on business needs and challenges.
Adrian van Wyk, managing director of Referro Systems, said that the event was a success, with about 100 delegates in attendance. It provided valuable insights and solutions from industry experts representing some of the world’s leading electrical, automation, and global software and hardware brands for the industrial sector − such as Rockwell Automation, ElectroMechanica, Comtest (Fluke), Allen Bradley, Marechal South Africa, Throughput Technologies, and AllPronix.
“We are excited to showcase the company’s cutting edge automation technology to its clients in the industrial sector. We believe that such events foster a collaborative approach to problem solving and driving innovation in the industrial and mining sectors,” he said.
Delegates enjoyed presentations on various topics, including mining operations management, machine safety, renewable applications in engineering, and ThinManager modern automation visualisation. It was packed with insightful and informative presentations, including discussions on smart motor control, reducing electricity costs, and alert alarm notifications.
Van Wyk explained that the event was a testament to Referro Systems’ commitment to providing innovative automation solutions for its clients, while the attendees said that they appreciated the opportunity to learn from industry experts and explore the latest technological advancements.
For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za
