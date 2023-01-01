Rittal invests in Perforex machine

Rittal South Africa has acquired a BC 1007 HS Perforex machine, one of only two in the country, in collaboration with sister company, EPLAN. Used to manufacture enclosures using fully automated, high speed, precision machining of mounting plates, doors and side panels, the Perforex enables Rittal to deliver customised and precisely machined panels to customers within 24 to 48 hours. “This machine enables us to reduce lead times significantly. Up until now, local customers have waited anywhere between 14 to 18 days to receive finished panels,” explains managing director Adrian Buddingh. “This Perforex machine allows us to machine commonly used materials – including steel, aluminium, plastic and copper – cost-effectively and with significant enhancement to precision. In addition, the machine will enable us to handle a higher capacity of machining orders, faster”.
Aside from the reduced lead time for the delivery of panels, the Perforex machine enables Rittal to supply complete panels to customers, without the additional costs associated with transporting, tooling, and finishing of panels. “For customers requiring customised panels, the Perforex delivers not only precision-finished items, but saves them the added costs and time delays normally associated with customisation,” he adds.
News of Rittal’s acquisition of the Perforex has been well received. Based on initial customer feedback, and the current needs of the local market, Buddingh anticipates that the Perforex solution will be in high demand. “In a competitive global marketplace, our customers understand that precision, speed and quality are all key,” he concludes.
