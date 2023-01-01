WIKA’s WUD-2x-E model is a compact, ultra-high-purity transducer for high-accuracy pressure measurement of ultrapure gases in the semiconductor industry. It is the first transducer to use the SDP 5003.2080, and offers maximum security of investment.
Due to minimal signal noise, the sensor provides precise measured values in the long term. Thanks to active temperature compensation, even with high temperature fluctuations, the measured values can be viewed on the display.
Thanks to EtherCAT, the model WUD-2x-E does not have to be disconnected from the network for firmware updates or troubleshooting. This avoids production downtime due to incorrect installation or removal, maximises process safety, and allows updating of the instruments.
In addition to pressure values, temperature data or error status can also be transmitted. Instruments can thus be monitored extensively and problems detected at an early stage.
Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.
Telco sensors for blocked /empty chute detection Gail Norton Instrumentation
In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors, as the highly contaminated environments make them difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.
Ultra-compact high resolution code reader Omron Electronics
OMRON’s MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read ...
Vibration diagnostics in the field ifm - South Africa
The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two ...
Length and speed measurement Atlas Industrial Systems
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications Gail Norton Instrumentation
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...