Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra high purity transducer

May 2023 Sensors & Transducers

WIKA’s WUD-2x-E model is a compact, ultra-high-purity transducer for high-accuracy pressure measurement of ultrapure gases in the semiconductor industry. It is the first transducer to use the SDP 5003.2080, and offers maximum security of investment.

Due to minimal signal noise, the sensor provides precise measured values in the long term. Thanks to active temperature compensation, even with high temperature fluctuations, the measured values can be viewed on the display.

Thanks to EtherCAT, the model WUD-2x-E does not have to be disconnected from the network for firmware updates or troubleshooting. This avoids production downtime due to incorrect installation or removal, maximises process safety, and allows updating of the instruments.

In addition to pressure values, temperature data or error status can also be transmitted. Instruments can thus be monitored extensively and problems detected at an early stage.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Hydrogen detector for real-time monitoring
Sensors & Transducers
Hyundai Kefico has launched a hydrogen leak detector that provides reliable real-time monitoring. To achieve maximum durability even in the harshest environments, the company relies on Sensirion sensors.

Read more...
Increased efficiency in metal panels handling
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
One of Germany’s leading automotive manufacturers uses various vision systems in its factories in order to continu¬ously implement more efficient transport routes.

Read more...
Paving the way for way for ultra-fast sustainable computers
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The discovery of new quantum materials with magnetic properties are believed to pave the way for ultra-fast and considerably more energy-efficient computers and mobile devices.

Read more...
Telco sensors for blocked /empty chute detection
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
In most industries there is a problem with photoelectric sensors, as the highly contaminated environments make them difficult to operate and sense reliably. Telco overcomes this through its powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution and guarantee reliable detection.

Read more...
Ensuring optimal milk quantity and quality
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
An international OEM and plant constructor for the food industry also produces automatic milking systems. These allow cows to be milked without human interference.

Read more...
Electronic pressure switch for hygienic applications
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s PSD-4 electronic pressure switch is the universal solution for industrial automation tasks, especially in hygienic applications and under harsh conditions.

Read more...
Ultra-compact high resolution code reader
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
OMRON’s MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read ...

Read more...
Vibration diagnostics in the field
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two ...

Read more...
Length and speed measurement
Atlas Industrial Systems Sensors & Transducers
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...

Read more...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications
Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved