Bosch Rexroth Africa publishes 2023 training calendar
May 2023
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has published its training schedule for 2023. The group’s renowned training department offers various CPD-validated and merSETA-accredited training courses in fluid power. Each course covers specified principles in each field, including the theory of hydraulics, hydraulics fundamentals and principles, electrohydraulics, and intermediate pneumatics. The company has introduced three new courses for 2023: electropneumatics, mobile hydraulics, and proportional hydraulics. All clients can request system-specific training suited to their application requirements.
Allen van Gent demonstrating equipment on a training course.
The 2023 courses are scheduled throughout the year and are conducted at the company’s world-class facilities in Johannesburg. Face-to-face training can be arranged at the client premises on request, and Bosch Rexroth Africa offers training courses across the continent. “A variety of eLearning courses are available for remote learning,” says group training manager, Allen van Gent. Course material can be adapted to suit client application requirements and can be translated to meet customer requirements. The Group had great success in 2022 with a training course conducted for a Chinese delegation that could not speak English.
“We look forward to a successful year for our training courses, as we continue to strive towards excellence and good results for all those who undertake our training,” says Van Gent. The designated training dates for 2023 are available on the group’s website.
For more information contact Allen van Gent, Bosch Rexroth Africa, +27 11 979 4630, allen.vangent@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
