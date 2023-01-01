Editor's Choice
The benefits of predictive maintenance

May 2023 News

Clients looking for improved reliability and availability of their industrial equipment have a new partner in ISO-Reliability Partners. “Our expertise combines the sciences of lubrication, filtration and tribology. We offer unique and dramatic cost reduction solutions for our customers,” says Craig FitzGerald. “We analyse in-operation oil samples and implement proactive measures to counter machine wear, the essence of predictive maintenance.” The new company owns and manages the iconic Filter Focus brand, together with all its associated intellectual property.

ISO-Reliability Partners is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of class-leading micro fine oil filtration solutions, vacuum dehydration systems, automated water removal for compressed air, and high-efficiency industrial air scrubbing. “The majority of our clients are from manufacturing facilities, general industry, and mining. Our products are suited to any large-scale user of industrial equipment, gearboxes, or mobile machinery,” he explains. “Our solutions excel in high speed, extreme load, high temperature and high contamination applications. We can help you eliminate equipment failures and dramatically improve operating efficiencies.”

Energy efficiency through premium lubrication

A trend in industry is to chase after price when considering lubricant purchases. The resulting inability of the lubricant to eliminate metal-to-metal contact has adverse effects on equipment performance, operating cost, and ultimately the equipment’s productivity. “Significant performance improvements can be achieved when lubricants are treated as assets,” FitzGerald continues. To bolster the company’s solutions, it holds distribution rights for premium US lubrication brands Bel-Ray and Royal Purple. “Both are phenomenal lubricant grades that significantly improve energy efficiency on large equipment,” he says.

Another USA-manufactured product distributed by ISO-Reliability Partners is Seal Saver, a breakthrough in preventive maintenance tools for hydraulic cylinders. The company is the sole exclusive distributor for Seal Saver hydraulic cylinder protection solutions.

FitzGerald says that numerous companies trust ISO-Reliability with the lubrication of their open gear systems. For example, at Sibanye Stillwater it holds the open gear lubrication contract, a critical application in the mining industry in terms of productivity and efficiency. “To be charged with lubricating the most important components at Sibanye’s operations is quite a feather in our cap as it reflects the client’s trust in our products and the associated thermal analysis services we have on offer,” he adds.

Another major reference is Rand Refinery, which had a history of equipment breakdowns and unplanned stoppages, prior to using the company’s products. The largest integrated single-site precious metals refining and smelting complex in the world, Rand Refinery went from 80% red indicators on problem machines to 98% green and available, with zero breakdowns to date.

“Our engineering team now also has the opportunity of evergreen time to address any potential issues well in advance, whereas previously the maintenance regime was largely reactive,” says FitzGerald. As for the future, he concludes that ISO-Reliability Partners will continue to champion the advantages of reducing energy consumption through effective lubricants, and make inroads into its existing industrial and mining markets, together with new ones.

For more information contact Craig FitzGerald, ISO-Reliability Partners, +27 10 449 6414, craig@iiso.co.za, www.iso-reliability.com




