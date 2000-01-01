Next generation autonomous driving systems

May 2023 IT in Manufacturing

MobileDrive has adopted a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach to support its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development, using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its comprehensive digital twin technology. By leveraging Siemens’ robust expertise in the digital thread, MobileDrive has accelerated its progress to build the next-generation autonomous driving systems, and helped to achieve the industry-leading quality of the products.

Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between two mobility technology leaders, FIH Mobile and Stellantis, MobileDrive is focused on developing infotainment, telematics, and a cloud service platform, together with ancillary hardware and software. Combining exceptional innovation capabilities with over 15 years’ software/hardware integration experience, MobileDrive is the first company in Taiwan capable of providing complete in-vehicle solutions with cutting-edge AI technology.

Aiming to deliver the highest quality software to meet market demands in a time-to-market manner, MobileDrive’s primary interest was to use a model-based framework to develop the algorithms and software controls for common and advanced ADAS applications, such as Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Lane Following Control (LFC), Auto Lane Change (ALC), Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), and Autonomous Emergency Steering (AES).

To help the organisation achieve its goals, Siemens’ Simcenter Engineering and Consulting services team worked with MobileDrive to deliver a complete methodology and roadmap for its ADAS vision, while developing the control algorithms and building a detailed scenario-based system model including sensors and vehicle dynamics, based on market-led full vehicle requirements using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services.

This systems model was then applied to a virtual test environment, allowing the MobileDrive team to observe vehicles as a true digital twin, to quickly uncover and address both system and software performance issues earlier in the development cycle.

Ultimately, MobileDrive realised a more effective and reliable software development process before a physical prototype was even built. This was due to its newfound ability to verify ADAS software features early in the digital twin environment, reducing the effort of hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) and vehicle testing.

“The automotive industry is undergoing major transformations, to better satisfy the needs of users in diverse scenarios and enable a more intuitive, seamless in-vehicle user experience, and we have established the key sophisticated technologies and actively collaborated with reliable partners,” said Winston Hsu, CTO at MobileDrive. “Thanks to our collaboration with Siemens, we are able to bring our products to market in a much more streamlined, efficient manner.”

MobileDrive has successfully delivered products combining security, personalisation, and reliability to automakers, and has also been awarded ISO 26262 for automotive functional safety, helping to improve the driving safety of vehicles.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.com

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





