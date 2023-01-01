Strengthening Namibia’s electricity backbone
May 2023
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy’s leading high-voltage solutions will play a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply in northern Namibia. The company is delivering a comprehensive range of high-voltage equipment to leading hydropower construction company, Sinohydro to enhance NamPower’s Kunene and Omatando substations in northern Namibia. In order to meet Namibia’s rising electricity demand, NamPower, the country’s bulk electricity supplier, is implementing the two substations as part of the utility’s Transmission Master Plan. The project will strengthen and expand the country’s transmission network and ensure reliable power supply throughout Namibia.
The development of the Kunene and Omatando substations will significantly increase electricity supply and reliability to Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa and surrounding areas. The construction of these two substations is crucial to strengthening the northern Namibia transmission backbone. For this project, Hitachi Energy collaborated with Sinohydro for the supply to NamPower of a comprehensive range of reliable high-voltage products including circuit breakers, instrument transformers, surge arrestors, and disconnectors.
“As a leader in high-voltage technology, our well-proven solutions enable our customers and partners to achieve an uninterrupted power supply, while enhancing the safety, reliability and efficiency of power networks,” said Malvin Naicker, managing director for Hitachi Energy Southern Africa. “At NamPower, we strive to provide innovative electricity solutions in the SADC region. We are pleased to collaborate with Hitachi Energy to achieve our goal of a more resilient power network in Namibia,” added Kahenge Haulofu, managing director of NamPower.”
For more information contact Lerato Nkosi, Hitachi Energy, +27 73 644 5464, lerato.nkosi@hitachienergy.com, www.hitachienergy.com
