Hytec sponsors Technotrain training programme
May 2023
News
Hytec South Africa has sponsored hydraulic training and training rigs for use by accredited training provider, Technotrain. The training, conducted at the Rexroth HUBB in Spartan, Gauteng, was given to Technotrain’s six facilitators. They, in turn, are using their new knowledge and the training rigs to educate up to 500 apprentices.
Bosch Rexroth representatives Mike Harrison, chief operating officer (far left) and Chris Riley, group CEO (far right) hand over hydraulic equipment to Technotrain representatives Jonathan Trollip, business development manager (left) and Gabriel Semenya, managing director (right).
Hytec SA supplied four double-sided hydraulic working stations for the apprentices, with a hydraulic display that features a cross-sectional design, helping apprentices gain a clear understanding of the workings of the machinery. The state-of-the-art equipment also features the latest technology.
“The sponsored equipment will be exactly what the learners find when exposed to the industry. They will learn essential fault-finding and troubleshooting techniques that can be implemented cost-effectively, without any operational downtime,” says group training manager, Allen van Gent.
The apprenticeship training consists of theoretical and practical components, ensuring that the apprentice millwrights, fitters and turners can independently plan, execute and troubleshoot. Technotrain hosts the programme for its apprentices three to four times a year, and it takes learners six to nine months to complete. On completion of the programme, graduates receive accreditation and a Bosch Rexroth Africa certificate in hydraulic systems.
For more information contact Allen van Gent, Bosch Rexroth South Africa, +27 11 979 4630, allen.vangent@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
