Precision instrumentation at AATF 2023

Iconic brands from the GHM Group, such as Val.co, Honsberg, Delta Ohm, Martens and Greisinger will be showcased by GHM Messtechnik South Africa on Stand K513 at the Africa Automation Technology Fair to be held from 9 to 11 May 2023 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The GHM Group stable of companies is renowned for its high-quality design and manufacture of industrial instrumentation that service sectors across all industrial and meteorological areas. Managing director of GHM Messtechnik South Africa, Jan Grobler said: “There is a growing emphasis on indoor air quality and microclimate analysis, particularly within the building automation, the sick building syndrome environs, and HVAC systems. There is also a greater requirement to measure indoor air comfort and quality conditions in schools, offices and factories. We will be demonstrating the prowess of the Delta Ohm HD32.3TC at the Fair which is the latest in portable data loggers servicing microclimate and indoor air quality (IAQ) and PM measurement requirements.”

He added that technically, the HD32.3TC is an advanced device comprising a large memory capacity for long measuring cycles and its rechargeable battery offers an operating autonomy of at least 24 hours. It has three inputs for probes with SICRAM modules, which are automatically recognised when the instrument is turned on, and has one RS485 serial port for auxiliary probes. It is mostly used in combination with a table stand (small tripod).

The HD32.3TC offers a backlit colour graphic LCD display with capacitive touch for ease of navigation across numerous screens, and the data is clearly displayed immediately. Delta Ohm also offers the HD32.3TCA to be used with a stable tripod, suitable to be used for measurements during a longer period. Both are fully according to the applicable ISO7730, ISO7726 and ISO7243 regulations.

“One of the major benefits of the GHM Group is its ability to meet the challenges that face various sectors through its superior measurement and monitoring precision instrumentation. These devices are not only cost efficient, but can supply the data required to achieve optimised performance from plant or meteorological activities. Our stand at the Africa Automation Technology Fair will highlight the performance and accuracy capabilities of our instrumentation, which comprise some of the best designed and operational qualities on the market,” said Grobler.

Greisinger’s pH measurement instrument, the GPHU014 pH transducer, which allows easy-to-manage pH measurement, will be on show. The GPHU014 device is easily and quickly integrated into existing systems and requires no special operating experience, eliminating the need for plant personnel training. It is a high-quality pH measuring transducer with an automatic temperature compensation (in the case of infected temperature sensor). The device is capable of calibration and the sensor input is galvanically isolated.

Val.co will offer visitors to the stand a glimpse of its S1 and M2 level switches. These level switches offer exceptional quality, have inside temperature measurement devices, and are an extremely cost-effective choice. The switches are specifically designed for industries where hydraulic oil tanks are utilised, such as the yellow metal industry, mechanicals, and automotive.

The OMNIPLUS-F thermal flow sensor measurement device from Honsberg is a device that delivers calorimetric measuring principles and applications, such as measurement of flow, speed, temperature and volume of fluid media, without moving parts, and on one universal device instead of three. The calorimetric measuring principle makes it practically wear-free, and gives the user the ability to record media temperature in addition to flow measurement.

The MU125 temperature measuring transducer from Martens has the capacity to integrate the Val.Co Thermo VST Temperature Probe into its functionality. The technology delivers customised instrumentation to meet a specified requirement for the customer. It also ensures that the instrument gives a high-quality performance while remaining the most cost-effective solution available. The transducer and probe are suited for use across all industries where temperature measurement is required.

It has a universal input for PT100, PT1000, thermocouple, NTC and resistance measurement value. The zero point and limit value can be adjusted via trim potentiometers on the front. The 12,5 mm housing width enables space saving in the switch cabinet. The Thermo VST Temperature Probe is easy to install, compact, and rugged. It gives a maximum operating pressure of 50 bar, with a minimum IP65 degree of protection. The Thermo VST instrument is available with sensors PT100, PT1000, PTC and NTC.

“The African Automation Technology Fair is an important event for our company,” said Grobler. “It enables us to demonstrate our expertise first-hand to our current and potential customer base. We will be showcasing the technologies that make us one of the world leaders in precision instrumentation,” he concluded.

For more information contact Jan Grobler, GHM Messtechnik South Africa, +27 11 902 0158, info@ghm-sa.co.za, www.ghm-sa.co.za

