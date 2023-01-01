Solar multifunctional toolkit for up to date hardware measurement capabilities

Fluke has introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up to date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single device.

Designed for PV professionals, the solar tools kit provides a complete PV installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance testing solution that conforms to IEC 62446-1 standards. Through Fluke’s TruTest software, measurement data from solar site installation and commissioning testing can be easily imported, organised and analysed for effortless reporting, without bringing a laptop onsite.

The SMFT-1000’s complete package streamlines PV installation, commissioning and maintenance, allowing PV professionals to complete required tests, while the Fluke TruTest Solar Software compiles data into the industry standard format, cutting installation time by up to 20% and documentation time by up to 50%. The increased 1kV I-V Curve tracing capability allows users to service larger PV systems, centralising results across tools.

The SMFT-1000 is the latest addition to the Fluke portfolio of test tools designed for the solar energy industry. Fluke tools operate reliably in the extreme environments – dusty, wet, cold, and hot – that solar professionals work in, and are tested to survive drops that can occur in fieldwork. Fluke tools are designed to keep workers safe in potentially dangerous electrical environments, meeting or exceeding all recommended safety standards.

