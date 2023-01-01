Solar multifunctional toolkit for up to date hardware measurement capabilities

Fluke has introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up to date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single device.
Designed for PV professionals, the solar tools kit provides a complete PV installation, commissioning, inspection, and maintenance testing solution that conforms to IEC 62446-1 standards. Through Fluke’s TruTest software, measurement data from solar site installation and commissioning testing can be easily imported, organised and analysed for effortless reporting, without bringing a laptop onsite.
The SMFT-1000’s complete package streamlines PV installation, commissioning and maintenance, allowing PV professionals to complete required tests, while the Fluke TruTest Solar Software compiles data into the industry standard format, cutting installation time by up to 20% and documentation time by up to 50%. The increased 1kV I-V Curve tracing capability allows users to service larger PV systems, centralising results across tools.
The SMFT-1000 is the latest addition to the Fluke portfolio of test tools designed for the solar energy industry. Fluke tools operate reliably in the extreme environments – dusty, wet, cold, and hot – that solar professionals work in, and are tested to survive drops that can occur in fieldwork. Fluke tools are designed to keep workers safe in potentially dangerous electrical environments, meeting or exceeding all recommended safety standards.
OT, 4IR and cybercrime – the threats and solutions Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
The convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT in industrial environments offers numerous tangible benefits, and when 4IR technologies are added to the mix, the sky is the limit. However this has also opened operational systems to cyberattacks previously aimed at IT.
Read more...Next generation autonomous driving systems Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
MobileDrive has adopted a model-based systems engineering approach to support its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems development, using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its comprehensive digital twin technology.
Read more...From copper to cloud Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
In business, one of the most prevalent influences of 4IR is the move from copper to cloud. Moving data from stationary devices to the cloud provides immense value as companies now gain real-time insight into their equipment.
Read more...Enabling machine builders to detect machine issues Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)
IT in Manufacturing
The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms, and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines.
Read more...Risk assessment and management
IT in Manufacturing
Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.
Read more...Unlock the real business value behind the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.