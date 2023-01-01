New flushing ring design

Available in Traditional and Compact options, the rings provide a process-to-seal connection and allow for faster diaphragm seal maintenance without disconnecting them from process flanges.

Both versions come pre-assembled, including the flushing ring, matching valves and connections, allowing technicians to commission devices faster by eliminating the need to procure and assemble components onsite. They are factory leak-tested so users can mount products to vessels right out of the box. When installed, diaphragm seal maintenance is significantly faster without compromising safety, while reducing stocked inventory and management of multiple vendor piece-parts.

Version-specific features include the following:

• The Rosemount 319 Traditional flushing ring design utilises a flow-through cleaning action, and can be sized to fit almost any application. Configurations are offered with a choice of ball valves, needle valves or gate valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.

• The Rosemount 319 Compact flushing ring design removes residual buildup quickly, cleaning five times faster over 30% more surface area and with 50% fewer leak points than other flushing rings. Assemblies accommodate a wider range of applications due to their smaller footprint, for accurate differential pressure measurement in applications that have limited space for flushing ring installation. Configurations are offered with needle valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.

Credit(s)

Emerson Automation Solutions





