New flushing ring design

Available in Traditional and Compact options, the rings provide a process-to-seal connection and allow for faster diaphragm seal maintenance without disconnecting them from process flanges.
Both versions come pre-assembled, including the flushing ring, matching valves and connections, allowing technicians to commission devices faster by eliminating the need to procure and assemble components onsite. They are factory leak-tested so users can mount products to vessels right out of the box. When installed, diaphragm seal maintenance is significantly faster without compromising safety, while reducing stocked inventory and management of multiple vendor piece-parts.
Version-specific features include the following:
• The Rosemount 319 Traditional flushing ring design utilises a flow-through cleaning action, and can be sized to fit almost any application. Configurations are offered with a choice of ball valves, needle valves or gate valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.
• The Rosemount 319 Compact flushing ring design removes residual buildup quickly, cleaning five times faster over 30% more surface area and with 50% fewer leak points than other flushing rings. Assemblies accommodate a wider range of applications due to their smaller footprint, for accurate differential pressure measurement in applications that have limited space for flushing ring installation. Configurations are offered with needle valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.
Emerson has announced approval by Bureau Veritas Italia of its BM6X Series Slam-Shut valve for use in applications with up to 100% hydrogen and pressures up to 100 bar.
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.
It is vital, when optimising a control loop, to establish at the outset if the process is self-regulating or integrating, as not only do these two process types behave completely differently, but also they are tuned very differently.
The Sasol chemical plant has undergone a series of infrastructure upgrades in recent years to replace ageing, outdated systems. Sasol engaged safety-critical alarm specialist Omniflex, which was formed as part of a Conlog management buyout, to provide the replacement systems.
Technology trends refer to the current and future developments in the field of technology that are expected to have a significant impact on various aspects of society, including the manufacturing industry. These trends are driven by advances in computing power, new materials, data analysis and artificial intelligence, among other factors.