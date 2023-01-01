Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

New flushing ring design

May 2023 Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control

Available in Traditional and Compact options, the rings provide a process-to-seal connection and allow for faster diaphragm seal maintenance without disconnecting them from process flanges.

Both versions come pre-assembled, including the flushing ring, matching valves and connections, allowing technicians to commission devices faster by eliminating the need to procure and assemble components onsite. They are factory leak-tested so users can mount products to vessels right out of the box. When installed, diaphragm seal maintenance is significantly faster without compromising safety, while reducing stocked inventory and management of multiple vendor piece-parts.

Version-specific features include the following:

• The Rosemount 319 Traditional flushing ring design utilises a flow-through cleaning action, and can be sized to fit almost any application. Configurations are offered with a choice of ball valves, needle valves or gate valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.

• The Rosemount 319 Compact flushing ring design removes residual buildup quickly, cleaning five times faster over 30% more surface area and with 50% fewer leak points than other flushing rings. Assemblies accommodate a wider range of applications due to their smaller footprint, for accurate differential pressure measurement in applications that have limited space for flushing ring installation. Configurations are offered with needle valves, and in multiple materials, flange types, sizes and ratings.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Slam-shut valve certified for hydrogen applications
Emerson Automation Solutions Motion Control & Drives
Emerson has announced approval by Bureau Veritas Italia of its BM6X Series Slam-Shut valve for use in applications with up to 100% hydrogen and pressures up to 100 bar.

Read more...
Paving the way for way for ultra-fast sustainable computers
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The discovery of new quantum materials with magnetic properties are believed to pave the way for ultra-fast and considerably more energy-efficient computers and mobile devices.

Read more...
Gear business driven by sustainability
SEW-Eurodrive Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has for many years pursued a sustainability agenda that is applied across every aspect of its business.

Read more...
Ethernet to the field for process plants
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Process plants today compete to produce more products with less waste, and thin profit margins require increased yield and quality.

Read more...
Beckhoff’s XPlanar greatly increases testing capacity and throughput
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice
In the Spring of 2021, Beckhoff began to completely rethink the way it carried out final inspections of I/O components. Its aim was to increase testing capacity and throughput significantly, even though many different types of terminals are produced.

Read more...
Connecting robot accessories to any industrial network
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Robots need accessories to work efficiently. But what’s the easiest way to connect the accessories to factory networks? The easiest way is to use HMS Networks’ ready-made Anybus products, as RSP discovered.

Read more...
Case History 187 - Integrating or self-regulating or both?
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice
It is vital, when optimising a control loop, to establish at the outset if the process is self-regulating or integrating, as not only do these two process types behave completely differently, but also they are tuned very differently.

Read more...
Simplifying documentation for the world’s smartest heavy industries
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The LOESCHE plant management platform, powered by Kingsblue, saves you a huge amount of time by allowing you to navigate your documents through all levels of your plant with just a few clicks.

Read more...
Upgrading safety-critical alarms
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Editor's Choice
The Sasol chemical plant has undergone a series of infrastructure upgrades in recent years to replace ageing, outdated systems. Sasol engaged safety-critical alarm specialist Omniflex, which was formed as part of a Conlog management buyout, to provide the replacement systems.

Read more...
Following trends: What technology is worth your time and effort?
Editor's Choice
Technology trends refer to the current and future developments in the field of technology that are expected to have a significant impact on various aspects of society, including the manufacturing industry. These trends are driven by advances in computing power, new materials, data analysis and artificial intelligence, among other factors.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved