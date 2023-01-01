Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Rise of the machines

June 2023 IT in Manufacturing

With the world in the midst of significant technological transformation, it is now more important than ever for manufacturers to integrate new automation solutions and upskill employees to increase outputs and create 21st century jobs.

This is according to Dr Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, who says that with the rise of technology such as AI, automation and machine learning, companies will be able to improve their production processes and enhance their product quality. This will undoubtedly change the nature of jobs in manufacturing, and while some roles will disappear, others will emerge, triggering a shift towards more specialised and technical positions.


Dr Andrew Dickson.

Where automation has a role to play

He points out that with regard to manufacturing, there are two different approaches, each with its own set of complexities and challenges. The first focuses on high-volume manufacturing, where component count or throughput is important. In this environment, it is important to be able to repeatably produce components to a high degree of accuracy. This produces products that are consistent in appearance and performance, and allows for economies of scale.

The second centres around manufacturing large, complex components that may take days to produce but which have a high value when sold. This approach requires a different set of skills and equipment, and an emphasis on precision and attention to detail. Concentration is placed on producing components that meet exacting standards and deliver maximum value to the customer, rather than simply focusing on volume and efficiency.

“While the majority of manufacturing companies in South Africa focus on producing high-volume products, where consistency is crucial to avoid poor quality outputs and reduce waste or scrap, there are human limitations to maintaining this consistency. Workers can get tired, lose concentration, or introduce human error, which may result in substandard components being produced or accepted,” explains Dickson. “Automating processes or checks can ensure consistent quality and minimise these errors.”

However, he highlights that automation can also produce many thousands of bad components quickly if not correctly monitored. “But, with the help of AI, fast visual screening, and machine learning, tighter tolerances can be maintained, and drifts can be detected earlier and corrected quickly, leading to better components and ultimately more consistent products. This will decrease scrap rates and improve product quality.”

With this in mind, Dickson says that the increased need for consistency in the manufacturing process will make automation more critical than ever, leading many on the shop floor to be concerned about their job security due to the adoption of AI in industry. This, however, is not the case.

Many new job opportunities on the horizon

"It is important to note that the adoption of tech will create new job opportunities, as it can enable companies to develop new products and services, improve efficiency and productivity, and ultimately grow their businesses," he explains. “The impact of automation on jobs in the industry will depend on the specific context and application of the technology. In some cases, it can be used to augment human workers, providing them with tools and insights to help them work more efficiently and effectively. In others, repetitive, dangerous or high-precision tasks can be automated, freeing up workers to focus on operations that require human skills and expertise.”

How humans and robots can work together

In order to successfully adopt automation in the manufacturing industry, he outlines that it will require a comprehensive strategy that addresses both the benefits and challenges of the technology, together with supporting workers in acquiring the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a changing work environment.

“This can be achieved by developing training programmes that equip workers with the competencies they need to work with new technologies such as AI systems and automation tools,” he says. “Companies can also provide workers with opportunities to gain experience in different areas of the manufacturing process, and promote a culture of continuous learning with ongoing opportunities for training and development. Additionally, employees might benefit from collaborating with cobots, which are robots that are designed to work with people, not replace them. Research has found that teams comprising humans and collaborating robots are more productive than teams made of either humans or robots alone.”

Humans are irreplaceable

“It is clear that while automation and robotics technology continue to advance and transform the manufacturing industry, it is unlikely that machines will completely replace human workers,” he notes. “There are certain tasks that still require human intervention and oversight, and machines cannot replace the experience and expertise that comes from years of working in a particular job. We therefore can’t deny the need for businesses to embrace these changes and to start preparing now, so that they can harness the opportunities that 4IR presents to the manufacturing industry in South Africa,” he adds. “This will allow them to remain competitive and contribute to the country's economic growth by adapting to new technologies, while also ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to work alongside machines. With careful planning and implementation, the transition to a more automated manufacturing industry can be a positive one, providing greater efficiency and productivity, while also creating new jobs and opportunities for skilled workers,” he concludes.

For more information contact Lerato Motloung, +27 21 203 4093, lerato@hooklinesinker.biz, www.hooklinesinker.biz




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

OT, 4IR and cybercrime – the threats and solutions
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT in industrial environments offers numerous tangible benefits, and when 4IR technologies are added to the mix, the sky is the limit. However this has also opened operational systems to cyberattacks previously aimed at IT.

Read more...
Next generation autonomous driving systems
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
MobileDrive has adopted a model-based systems engineering approach to support its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems development, using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its comprehensive digital twin technology.

Read more...
From copper to cloud
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In business, one of the most prevalent influences of 4IR is the move from copper to cloud. Moving data from stationary devices to the cloud provides immense value as companies now gain real-time insight into their equipment.

Read more...
Enabling machine builders to detect machine issues
Industrial Data Xchange (IDX) IT in Manufacturing
The new Talk2M Visualisation functionality enables machine builders to easily visualise machine data to study trends, create dashboards, set up alarms, and provide user-controlled access to any aspect of the customers’ machines.

Read more...
Security architectures for protection against cyberattacks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
As the trend in OT/IT convergence continues to grow, almost every industrial organisation has started reinforcing its network security and taking cybersecurity precautions to protect its operations.

Read more...
Integrated digital engineering platform for Daimler
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software and Daimler Truck are collaborating to implement a state-of-the-art digital engineering platform, built using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services.

Read more...
Solar multifunctional toolkit for up to date hardware measurement capabilities
Comtest IT in Manufacturing
Fluke has introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to its expanding line of solar tools.

Read more...
Simplifying documentation for the world’s smartest heavy industries
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The LOESCHE plant management platform, powered by Kingsblue, saves you a huge amount of time by allowing you to navigate your documents through all levels of your plant with just a few clicks.

Read more...
Risk assessment and management
IT in Manufacturing
Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.

Read more...
Unlock the real business value behind the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved