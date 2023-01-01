Invertek Drives highlights VFD advantages
January 2024
Motion Control & Drives
The importance of variable frequency drives (VFD) in reducing energy use in industries using electric motor control applications was the topic at Hannover Messe 2023, held from 17 to 21 April.
Invertek Drives displayed its complete range of Optidrive VFDs at the exhibition and highlighted how VFD technology is not only helping industry make savings of up to 50% in some motor and pump control applications, but also supporting a reduction in emissions, and the need for a reduction in climate change.
“Energy efficiency is a core component in the future of drive technologies such as ours. Our variable frequency drives have been reducing energy costs, increasing efficiencies and helping support the reduction in associated emissions for 25 years in motor, pump and HVAC-R systems,” said Rhydian Welson, sales and marketing director at Invertek Drives. “Hannover is a key industry event for us. We have enjoyed meeting existing and future customers to discuss ways our drives technology can support them.”
For more information contact Owain Betts, Invertek Drives, +44 1938 558 253, owain.betts@shi-g.com, www.invertekdrives.com
