Valmet to retrofit automation system

April 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Valmet will replace an existing third-party automation system with a Valmet DNA Automation System at Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab’s AK1 power plant unit in Pietarsaari, Finland. The delivery will be handed over to the customer in November 2023.

“Our other AK2 power plant unit, which is one of the world’s largest biomass-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, has run reliably with the Valmet DNA since its startup in 2001. Now we want to have the same system for our AK1 unit too. After the retrofit, we will have only one automation system throughout the entire plant,” says automation engineer, Johannes Östman, Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab.

“Having only one automation system makes support and future updates easier for the customer. Valmet has extensive experience and know-how in replacing other suppliers’ automation systems,” says Valmet sales manager, Tom Bäckman. Close cooperation between Alholmens Kraft and Valmet goes back decades. One of the latest projects includes a Valmet DNA turbine automation retrofit on AK2 in 2022.

For more information contact Tom Bäckman, Valmet, +358 50 317 4355, tom.backman@valmet.com, www.valmet.com





