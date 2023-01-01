SKF prediction model development successfully audited by DNV

The SKF Generalised Bearing Life Model (GBLM) concept, and the process leading to extensions of its applicability to special bearing design features and materials, has been successfully audited by the independent certification body DNV. This provides an independent proof that SKF solutions contribute to improved reliability.
Calculating life expectancy and reliability of components are key when designing and building rotating machinery. Knowing the probability of failure and how to mitigate these will be even more important, not least since energy and raw material use is determined during the entire lifetime of the machine. SKF supports customers in this challenge by developing products for increased reliability. To be able to quantify these benefits, as well as the risks of failure in applications such as machine tools and wind turbines, SKF developed the Generalised Bearing Life Model (GBLM). The GBLM quantifies both the risk of traditional failures from sub-surface fatigue and the risk of surface-initiated failures.
DNV, one of the most important independent certification bodies in the world, has audited the quality process in general, and provided a statement of compliance to the SKF GBLM concept in particular. In their statement, DNV confirms that the GBLM “can replace the corresponding ISO standards”. This means that by using the GBLM calculation model, customers get a better way to evaluate the reliability of their designed rotating machinery. It also provides an independent and quantifiable proof that new solutions developed by SKF will lead to significantly improved reliability.
Transportation ball screws in high demand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.
Read more...Sweet success for Bosch Projects Bosch Projects
Motion Control & Drives
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.
Read more...SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.
Read more...An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
Read more...High efficiency electric motors for mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...
Read more...Industrial gearboxes for DRC mine SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
When a greenfields project for a major copper mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo required 55 conveyor drive packages and 25 spare industrial gear units for its underground in-plant and above-ground ...
Read more...Zero downtime application
Motion Control & Drives
FANUC’s Zero Down Time application (ZDT) is designed to eliminate downtime and enhance overall robot performance. While FANUC robots are highly reliable, manufacturers still need a solution to maximise ...
Read more...New collaborative robots
Motion Control & Drives
FANUC’s new CRX Cobots are safe, flexible, quick to implement, and easy to program. With FANUC renowned reliability and eight years of maintenance-free operations, the cobot range is sure to meet the ...