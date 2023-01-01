Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Microgrids – a key ingredient in solving the energy trilemma

April 2023 Electrical Power & Protection


Taru Madangombe.

At the recent Africa Energy Indaba, Schneider Electric vice president, Taru Madangombe said that the deployment of microgrids across the African continent has evolved beyond its socioeconomic goals, to providing a viable answer to the energy ‘trilemma’. Coined by the World Energy Council, they define the energy trilemma as finding the right balance between affordability and access, energy security, and environmental sustainability. Speaking at the panel on Development of Mini-Grid and Off-Grid Solutions, Madangombe emphasised that microgrids have become a missing part of the puzzle, meeting the WEC trilemma’s energy security challenge.

“We are no longer seeing the adoption of microgrids in rural areas alone, but also in major cities where we are trying to stabilise energy security. This is particularly relevant across the African continent, which has been faced with major load shedding challenges for several years,” he explained. “Also, the deployment of microgrids in cities makes it more attractive for investors, particularly when aligned with respective country tariff rebates and cost-incentive programmes, and when an off taker has been secured.”

This is also where technology comes in, playing an important role in enhancing microgrid systems to deliver valuable insight into investment decisions through integrated planning and monitoring software tools that provide data analytics and offer visibility for the investor to monitor and track their revenue generation.

Looking at energy security challenges, Madangombe cites a current microgrid project at JFK International Airport as a prime example. The project entails the deployment of an 11,4 MW microgrid with rooftop solar, fuel cells and battery storage, enabling an under-construction terminal to be powered during electrical outages.

The Schneider Electric and AlphaStruxure joint venture will construct, own, and operate the microgrid. It will operate as an energy-as-a-service model, and include about 7,7 MW of rooftop solar, 3,7 MW of fuel cells and 2 MW/4 MWh of battery storage.

“The JFK airport microgrid will operate when there are power outages on the wider grid, while also advancing the transition to cleaner power and boosting reliability. Furthermore, airport operators across the US are increasingly pursuing microgrid projects as power disruptions and extreme weather events become more common,” he adds.

Looking at the deployment of microgrids in rural communities, Madangombe notes that the establishment of stable, secure energy supply gives way to further community development through productive use of energy initiatives. “One such example amongst many is in one of the remote villages of Limpopo, where Schneider Electric was involved with deployment of a small microgrid system to power a bakery and a community centre. Community members no longer need to drive kilometres to purchase essentials like bread, and the provision of energy has led to the construction of a sport training centre for children.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mitigating harmonic distortion with these critical steps
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Datacentre operators and owners continue to enhance power usage effectiveness with several technologies that allow for improved efficiency.

Read more...
Your perpetual digital journey
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.

Read more...
Valmet to retrofit automation system
Electrical Power & Protection
Valmet will replace an existing third-party automation system with a Valmet DNA Automation System at Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab’s AK1 power plant unit in Pietarsaari, Finland.

Read more...
Coupling considerations for designers
Electrical Power & Protection
For designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliability ...

Read more...
Management of motor-driven systems
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Motor management is an essential part of any industrial operation. Schneider Electric is proud to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to help businesses manage their motor-driven systems more effectively. ...

Read more...
Dry-type mini substations for DRC copper giant
Electrical Power & Protection
Signalling its recognised and specialist expertise in dry-type transformers, Trafo Power Solutions will design and deliver almost 50 mini substations to a growing copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more...
Creating intelligence in oil and gas
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The oil and gas industry has in recent years come under increasing pressure to meet sustainability targets, while maintaining high levels of operation and lowering the end-to-end lifecycle costs of its assets. With advances in connectivity and digital analytics, companies can enter the next phase of advanced organisational and process management in tandem with sustainability goals.

Read more...
World’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle
Electrical Power & Protection
The JAC Group’s joint venture with Volkswagen in China has made history by introducing the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) powered by a sodium-ion battery.

Read more...
Plan for the future, yesterday
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric and 4Sight have embarked on an exciting project at a prominent South African mining group that sees the partners implementing a value chain optimisation (VCO) solution, which includes AVEVA’s Production Management & Unified Supply Chain offering.

Read more...
The grid and its digital twin
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The benefits of digital twin technology have enjoyed considerable attention in the last year. However, the role of digital twins in the power and grid industry is not as well known, which is why it is important to unpack its invaluable benefits and returns.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved