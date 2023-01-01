Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
April 2023
News
Steinmüller Africa (SMA) has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre (TRAC). SMA developed the programme to empower Grade 12 learners’ by enhancing their ability to master physical science and mathematics. These two subjects are a gateway to a wide variety of tertiary studies and related bursaries. SMA also offers opportunities and bursaries in various apprenticeships such as mechanical fitting, rigging, welding and boilermaking, and mechanical engineering degrees and National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) courses.
The partnership ensures that Grade 12 learners receive extra afternoon classes in the aforementioned subjects, to improve their academic understanding and ultimately their performance in their matric exams. This is done with the appointment of science and mathematics facilitators. In this academic and business joint venture, SMA and TRAC aim to enable and inspire learners to take ownership of their future by assisting them to enter appropriate, fully funded higher education courses aligned with their academic potential and interests.
“TRAC believes that education is a fundamental tool for social and economic transformation, as South Africa's growth relies heavily on skills in mathematics. However, the pass rate in this subject remains a matter of grave concern.
“Through our collaboration with SMA, we aim to not only improve the quality of mathematics education in the schools where we intervene, but also to ensure that our learners’ lives are indeed changed,” said Debbey Olivier, director of TRAC South Africa at Stellenbosch University’s Faculty of Engineering.
“We are proud to contribute to the education and empowerment of local potential, and to open doors of opportunity to learners from local communities in our areas of operation. This initiative is focusing on secondary education and developing academic competence in the fundamental subjects needed for technical tertiary studies and apprenticeships,” said Karin Kaempffer, executive general manager at Steinmüller Africa.
For more information contact Karin Kaempffer, Steinmüller Africa, +27 11 806 3403, www.steinmüller.co.za
