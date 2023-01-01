Editor's Choice
Management of motor-driven systems

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview Motion Control & Drives

Motor management is an essential part of any industrial operation. Schneider Electric is proud to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to help businesses manage their motor-driven systems more effectively. Whether looking to increase efficiency, reduce downtime, or improve safety, its motor management solutions can help to achieve those goals. One of the benefits of its motor management solutions is the ability to monitor and control motors remotely, with the ability to access various real-time data like motor performance and energy consumption. View the system at www.se.com/za/en/work/solutions/motor-management/ or visit Stand F513-F518 to find out more.


Further reading:

Mitigating harmonic distortion with these critical steps
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Datacentre operators and owners continue to enhance power usage effectiveness with several technologies that allow for improved efficiency.

Read more...
Microgrids – a key ingredient in solving the energy trilemma
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
At the recent Africa Energy Indaba, Schneider Electric vice president, Taru Madangombe said that the deployment of microgrids across the African continent has evolved beyond its socioeconomic goals, to providing a viable answer to the energy ‘trilemma’.

Read more...
SKF prediction model development successfully audited by DNV
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The SKF Generalised Bearing Life Model concept, and the process leading to extensions of its applicability to special bearing design features and materials, has been successfully audited by the independent certification body DNV.

Read more...
Your perpetual digital journey
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.

Read more...
Transportation ball screws in high demand
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.

Read more...
Sweet success for Bosch Projects
Bosch Projects Motion Control & Drives
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.

Read more...
An innovative alternative to mechanical seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...

Read more...
High efficiency electric motors for mining
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...

Read more...
Electro-hydraulic solutions for tough environments
Motion Control & Drives
Sun Hydraulics has applied more than 50 years of valve design experience to its rapidly expanding line of electro-hydraulic products. It have studied the future of fluid power, benchmarked the competition ...

Read more...











