Management of motor-driven systems

Motor management is an essential part of any industrial operation. Schneider Electric is proud to offer a comprehensive range of solutions to help businesses manage their motor-driven systems more effectively. Whether looking to increase efficiency, reduce downtime, or improve safety, its motor management solutions can help to achieve those goals. One of the benefits of its motor management solutions is the ability to monitor and control motors remotely, with the ability to access various real-time data like motor performance and energy consumption. View the system at www.se.com/za/en/work/solutions/motor-management/ or visit Stand F513-F518 to find out more.
Microgrids – a key ingredient in solving the energy trilemma Schneider Electric South Africa
At the recent Africa Energy Indaba, Schneider Electric vice president, Taru Madangombe said that the deployment of microgrids across the African continent has evolved beyond its socioeconomic goals, to providing a viable answer to the energy ‘trilemma’.
Your perpetual digital journey Schneider Electric South Africa
To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.
Transportation ball screws in high demand
NSK’s transportation ball screws are in high demand for applications that do not require the finite precision of a ground ball screw, but must still reliably transmit linear loads, and provide high-speed, yet accurate, positioning.
Sweet success for Bosch Projects Bosch Projects
Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal.
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade SEW-Eurodrive
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.
An innovative alternative to mechanical seals Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG’s range of Garlock sealing products includes a versatile sealing system that replaces mechanical seals in industrial pump applications. Garlock’s Hydra-Just system is a reliable, leak-free rotary ...
High efficiency electric motors for mining Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
BMG’s highly experienced team of electric motor designers and engineers has worked closely with global electric motor specialists to develop high efficiency electric motors that set the benchmark locally ...