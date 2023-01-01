Visualise 3D designs before implementation

ODIN VR can be used to train and upskill staff through an immersive simulation in a risk-free environment. 3D designs can also be experienced before the production line is even built. The immersive experience can be used to identify and avoid ergonomic, safety and sizing problems on a production line before implementation on an assembly floor.

Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.Datacentre operators and owners continue to enhance power usage effectiveness with several technologies that allow for improved efficiency.As CIOs turn to the cloud to help streamline performance across key areas of operations, knowing exactly how to conquer the biggest cloud adoption challenges is more important than ever before.To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.Today’s digital technologies create vast quantities of data, which is where opportunities for improvement lie. However, much of it goes unused.Artificial Intelligence is the world’s hottest technology trend right now. However, there is another technology that is set to automate more mundane, tedious, and time-consuming tasks in just a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.Utility providers are traditionally an attractive target for cybercriminals. With President Ramaphosa’s plans to expedite the ability for households and businesses to sell surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels into the national grid, the cybersecurity question must be raised.Today, most companies have begun shifting toward off-premise options, such as cloud and co-location. But how do they determine which is best?Data protection regulations like the PoPI Act are driving investment in data security. However, while broad measures are important, they do not provide the level of protection required. This is because data privacy is context sensitive.