Perform effective maintenance on assets
African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
IT in Manufacturing
ODIN Checkpoint is a cloud-based solution that enables effective and timely asset maintenance. Keep your assets functioning optimally and prolong their lifespan with functionality that sets, tracks and controls maintenance and service tasks. The maintenance function is digitised so that less experienced technicians can perform complex preventative maintenance tasks without reams of paperwork. Visit Stand C501 to speak to a consultant.
For more information contact ODIN Manufacturing Workstations, +27 41 391 4700, enquiries@odinmanufacturing.io, www.odinmanufacturing.io
Further reading:
Risk assessment and management
IT in Manufacturing
Why software and system risk assessment and management are essential for manufacturers, the benefits of risk management, how to conduct a risk assessment, and how to mitigate risk using an ERP solution.
Read more...
Unlock the real business value behind the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
To be competitive today, businesses need to be more agile, efficient and proactive than ever, a feat that can only be successfully achieved using the enhanced intelligence that digital technologies can help to unlock.
Read more...
Mitigating harmonic distortion with these critical steps
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Datacentre operators and owners continue to enhance power usage effectiveness with several technologies that allow for improved efficiency.
Read more...
Conquering the biggest cloud adoption challenges
IT in Manufacturing
As CIOs turn to the cloud to help streamline performance across key areas of operations, knowing exactly how to conquer the biggest cloud adoption challenges is more important than ever before.
Read more...
Your perpetual digital journey
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
To harness the benefits of digital transformation, organisations must keep in mind that it is a continuous journey which presents both new opportunities and obstacles. Conversely, it cannot be a destination, but a road paved with evolving tactics, technology, and learning.
Read more...
Unlocking value from data
ABB South Africa (Motion)
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s digital technologies create vast quantities of data, which is where opportunities for improvement lie. However, much of it goes unused.
Read more...
Bot workers are here - is South African business ready?
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence is the world’s hottest technology trend right now. However, there is another technology that is set to automate more mundane, tedious, and time-consuming tasks in just a fraction of the time and cost compared to traditional methods.
Read more...
Cybersecurity challenges around selling energy back to the grid
IT in Manufacturing
Utility providers are traditionally an attractive target for cybercriminals. With President Ramaphosa’s plans to expedite the ability for households and businesses to sell surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels into the national grid, the cybersecurity question must be raised.
Read more...
How to avoid costs going through the roof when moving to the cloud
IT in Manufacturing
Today, most companies have begun shifting toward off-premise options, such as cloud and co-location. But how do they determine which is best?
Read more...
How to adopt a data-centric approach to data security
IT in Manufacturing
Data protection regulations like the PoPI Act are driving investment in data security. However, while broad measures are important, they do not provide the level of protection required. This is because data privacy is context sensitive.
Read more...