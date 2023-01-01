Press-fit pneumatic connectors

Janatics One Touch Fittings are a range of press-fit pneumatic fittings. They are designed to provide a quick and easy connection between two pneumatic components, eliminating the need for threading and flaring. The fittings are made from high-grade stainless steel and feature a unique one-touch design which allows for a secure, leak-proof connection. They are suitable for use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Visit Stand E502 to view the range on offer.

Designed to control the flow of air in pneumatic systems, Janatics air line valves are used in a variety of applications such as controlling the flow of air to actuators, air tools, and air-operatedJanatics directional control valves are available in a wide range of sizes, materials, and configurations, allowing them to be used in a variety of applications. Janatics directional control valves areSMC’s next-generation compressed air management system, the AMS20/30/40/60 Series, can achieve reductions of up to 62% in compressed air consumption. The system addresses issues of energy wastage withJanatics air preparation units are designed to provide clean and dry air to meet the specific requirements of pneumatic systems. Used in areas where air quality is critical, such as in medical, andHYTORC consists of over 1000 trained bolting specialists to support your bolting needs in over 100 countries. HYTORC offers the latest hydraulic, electric and pneumatic bolting technology with uniqueAutomation and IIoT specialist SMC is actively addressing the need to reduce COemissions and cut energy consumption with the release of its latest innovation, the AMS20/30/40/60 Series compressed AirBearings International (BI) is the exclusive distributor in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa for all products from Cross Ocean Company (COC) of Japan. The main product lines are unitised sphericalEpiroc continues its proud reputation for setting the global industry benchmark in the design, manufacture and supply of high-quality machines and equipment for mining, infrastructure and natural resourcesBecause filtration is the only effective defence against wear and tear when contaminants are present, it is critical that effective filter components are used.The key to a carbon-neutral future is to assess COemissions from the product and then reduce these emissions with innovative solutions. Festo supports this process through free engineering tools. “Together