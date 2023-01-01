Press-fit pneumatic connectors
African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Janatics One Touch Fittings are a range of press-fit pneumatic fittings. They are designed to provide a quick and easy connection between two pneumatic components, eliminating the need for threading and flaring. The fittings are made from high-grade stainless steel and feature a unique one-touch design which allows for a secure, leak-proof connection. They are suitable for use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Visit Stand E502 to view the range on offer.
