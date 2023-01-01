Waste water monitoring station

The s::can micro::station for waste water from Action Instruments is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters in waste water. The fully modular micro::station combines s::can instruments into a compact and versatile system. This complete solution connects to the water supply and discharge (plug & measure) and receives information and parameters immediately. Visit us at Stand C519.
Eat lettuce and cabbage but worry about the irrigation water
A study by Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) researchers cautioned against the long-term reuse of irrigated water with hazardous metals because it causes an excessive build-up of the metals in soil and crops
Industrial Wireless
The Rotronic Monitoring System is a modular system of hardware elements and web-based software. It provides maximum flexibility in installation and ensures readily available data. The data loggers record ...
Hanna will be exhibiting two new GroLine dosing systems to help growers generate larger yields and increased profits, at Stand G514. The dosing systems, one for pH and the other for conductivity, are ...
Sensors that detect leaks spend most of their lives exposed to little or no flammable gas. Only rarely are they needed to detect the leak, and in these moments they are useful if they can indicate the presence of a significant or unusual concentration of flammable gas.
Mass Measurement
Interface’s load button cells are designed to provide the most accuracy in as little space as possible. Diameters range from 2,5 to 7,6 cm, with heights from 1 to 3,8 cm. The shaped load button has a ...
When it comes to process instrumentation, companies attach great importance to a long service life. A growing number rely on external support to achieve this. In the past, such services were mainly concerned with calibrating the measuring instruments.
Industrial users can connect their odour control systems to the cloud using EcoLink, enabling remote monitoring and operation, along with data capture around the clock.
New Scotland-based centre will develop and provide training for next-generation gas sensing technologies used for emissions monitoring, process control and safety.