African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
JAYCOR specialises in the broad distribution of technology components with a strong focus on connectivity, delivering mission-critical products and services to industrial businesses in Africa. Its solutions include industrial cabling, connectors, patches and cords, racks and accessories, industrial switches, gateways, media converters, Lidar sensors, and infrastructure asset management software. Visit Stand J506 to view Jaycor’s products.
For more information contact Jaycor International, +27 11 444 1039, info@jaycor.co.za, www.jaycor.co.za
