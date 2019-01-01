JAYCOR specialises in the broad distribution of technology components with a strong focus on connectivity, delivering mission-critical products and services to industrial businesses in Africa. Its solutions include industrial cabling, connectors, patches and cords, racks and accessories, industrial switches, gateways, media converters, Lidar sensors, and infrastructure asset management software. Visit Stand J506 to view Jaycor’s products.

Elen’s range of non-metallic, wall-mounted enclosures includes five products, each available in various sizes, layouts and materials.Hammond Manufacturing has a range of glass-reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures which are lightweight, corrosion resistant, and also UV-resistant.Safe and reliable communication between machines and systems is critical. To ensure industrial communication is not put at risk in tough environments, Turck Banner has improved its M12 offering with a game-changing redesign.Understanding how to make reliable connections to an application starts with proper cable selection.Motion plastics and cable manufacturer, igus has introduced its new readycable hybrid cables suitable for drive technology from Siemens and SEW-Eurodrive.Given the expansive range of various sized thread adaptors and reducers on offer, the wealth of choices has been streamlined thanks to a new online selection tool.The company says it is focused on developing and enhancing its special alloy and metals offering, and adding value through the delivery of quality products and exceptional service.The disconnect slide of the PTI terminal blocks easily disconnects the terminals from the neutral conductor, enabling a quick dielectric test.Housing covers with an integrated 2,4-inch touch display and membrane keypad allow easy implementation of display and operating solutions.The award was given for Phoenix Contact’s DC charging cables in accordance with CCS Type 1 and CCS Type 2 standards for electric vehicles in the Transportation category.