15 to 480 W industrial PSU range

Conical Technologies is a distributor of Mornsun metal-encased power supplies and DC to DC converters for the automation industry. Mornsun’s wide range of DIN rail power supplies are ATEX and IECEx compliant and meet explosion-proof standards. Being reliable and cost-effective, they are supplied with either a two- or three-year warranty. For fast dispatch, most Mornsun products are carried in stock. Visit Stand L509 to view the range.

Machines and plants are increasingly designed as modular systems to respond quickly to changing production and market requirements. This requires the use of decentralised system components – including the cabinet-free power supply.Schneider Electric has unveiled PowerLogic HeatTag, an innovative smart sensor for early detection of overheating of wire connections or cables, that analyses switchboard gas and particles, and provides alerts before smoke or insulator browning can occur.Comtest has introduced Fluke’s FEV300 test adaptor kits, designed to test the function and safety of vehicle charging stations, with charging mode 3 for AC charging.At the recent Africa Energy Indaba, Schneider Electric vice president, Taru Madangombe said that the deployment of microgrids across the African continent has evolved beyond its socioeconomic goals, to providing a viable answer to the energy ‘trilemma’.Valmet will replace an existing third-party automation system with a Valmet DNA Automation System at Oy Alholmens Kraft Ab’s AK1 power plant unit in Pietarsaari, Finland.For designers, spending time selecting the perfect coupling may be low on the priority list. However, ensuring an efficient and reliable connection between two shafts is paramount for system reliabilitySignalling its recognised and specialist expertise in dry-type transformers, Trafo Power Solutions will design and deliver almost 50 mini substations to a growing copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.The JAC Group’s joint venture with Volkswagen in China has made history by introducing the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) powered by a sodium-ion battery.The benefits of digital twin technology have enjoyed considerable attention in the last year. However, the role of digital twins in the power and grid industry is not as well known, which is why it is important to unpack its invaluable benefits and returns.The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released its annual statistics on power generation in South Africa for 2022 (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022), including load shedding and energy availability factor (EAF) data.