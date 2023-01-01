Welcome to AATF 2023

African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview News

We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector.



With expanded product categories and new show innovations in 2023, the Africa Automation Technology Fair provides a plethora of opportunities to view new products, services, and solutions from over 120 exhibitors, and the opportunity to learn from over 50 speakers presenting in the various content and information sharing sessions. Enquire at information should you wish to attend any of these conferences and workshops.

With the theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’, this year’s event will cover key focal areas including the energy crisis, latest trends, growth opportunities and more, in what promises to be an unparalleled immersion in automation technologies. The 5000 expected visitors can look forward to one-on-one meetings with exhibitors, and CPD-accredited workshops will also be featured. Visitors will also have the luxury of networking in an African Hosted Buyer Lounge, VIP Lounge and Business Connection Zone. This year, attendees will also see the addition of systematic value chain solutions to increase awareness of technology integration needs.

After operating for 25 years, AATF has earned an established reputation as the most comprehensive and specialised automation technology platform in Africa. By discovering and implementing the latest developments in automation technology and new show innovations in 2023, AATF will continue to be relevant in a constantly evolving sector.

As organisers, we are committed to advancing South Africa’s transformation and growth objectives, as well as the growth of the automation sector on the rest of the continent.

Having partnered with leading industry associations and organisations like the IIG, SAIMC, and several media partners, we guarantee a world-class showcase of automation technology innovation.

We have no doubt that visitors to this year’s event will enjoy the AATF 2023 experience and we look forward to welcoming you again in 2025.

With less than one month to go to AATF 2023 we urge you to use this preview guide to see what technologies and products will be available at this year’s event and plan your visit in advance.

We kindly request feedback from attendees and visitors, which we will use to develop and enhance this significant event.

Carol Weaving

Managing Director

RX Africa





