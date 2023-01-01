Welcome to AATF 2023
African Automation Technology Fair 2023 Show Preview
News
We are delighted to welcome you to Africa Automation Technology Fair 2023! It’s been a four-year hiatus and we are excited to provide a live event once again for this important industry sector.
With expanded product categories and new show innovations in 2023, the Africa Automation Technology Fair provides a plethora of opportunities to view new products, services, and solutions from over 120 exhibitors, and the opportunity to learn from over 50 speakers presenting in the various content and information sharing sessions. Enquire at information should you wish to attend any of these conferences and workshops.
With the theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’, this year’s event will cover key focal areas including the energy crisis, latest trends, growth opportunities and more, in what promises to be an unparalleled immersion in automation technologies. The 5000 expected visitors can look forward to one-on-one meetings with exhibitors, and CPD-accredited workshops will also be featured. Visitors will also have the luxury of networking in an African Hosted Buyer Lounge, VIP Lounge and Business Connection Zone. This year, attendees will also see the addition of systematic value chain solutions to increase awareness of technology integration needs.
After operating for 25 years, AATF has earned an established reputation as the most comprehensive and specialised automation technology platform in Africa. By discovering and implementing the latest developments in automation technology and new show innovations in 2023, AATF will continue to be relevant in a constantly evolving sector.
As organisers, we are committed to advancing South Africa’s transformation and growth objectives, as well as the growth of the automation sector on the rest of the continent.
Having partnered with leading industry associations and organisations like the IIG, SAIMC, and several media partners, we guarantee a world-class showcase of automation technology innovation.
We have no doubt that visitors to this year’s event will enjoy the AATF 2023 experience and we look forward to welcoming you again in 2025.
With less than one month to go to AATF 2023 we urge you to use this preview guide to see what technologies and products will be available at this year’s event and plan your visit in advance.
We kindly request feedback from attendees and visitors, which we will use to develop and enhance this significant event.
Carol Weaving
Managing Director
RX Africa
Steinmüller Africa to empower local community
News
Steinmüller Africa has collaborated with Stellenbosch University in a socio-economic development project to support five secondary schools in Mpumalanga, together with Stellenbosch University’s Technology Research Activity Centre.
Reaching sustainable development goals
News
Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies group, has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with DPA Southern Africa, a joint company of Distributed Power Africa and the French utility company, EDF.
Mining raises its game
News
While the mining industry contributes significantly to South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product GDP, the full economic impact is actually much greater.
Cummins offers a lifeline to the mining industry
News
With the bulk of its business in Africa driven by mining, Cummins has continued to support its major mining clients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. From blasthole drills and front-end loaders to 360 ...
WearCheck training courses boost investment into condition monitoring
Wearcheck Africa
News
Over several decades, condition monitoring specialist company WearCheck has witnessed many clients gaining enhanced return on their investment into the company’s condition monitoring programmes, when the maintenance staff at the coalface undergo proper training.
Zero effluent system for enzymatic starch cooking
Valmet Automation
News
As part of the offering for board and paper makers, Valmet has developed Enzymatic Starch Cooking ZE (zero effluent) to improve operational reliability and quality of the starch cooking process.
Retail savings bonds
News
Retail Savings Bonds are designed to be accessible for the public to invest money and earn guaranteed returns at no cost. The National Treasury provides three different types of RSA Retail Savings Bonds: ...
Compact and rugged industrial cellular routers
Throughput Technologies
News
Westermo has expanded its range of industrial cellular routers designed to provide resilient data communications for remote sites. The Merlin 4400 series of compact and rugged LTE routers offer high-speed ...
Laser level transmitter for all mediums
ABB South Africa
News
ABB’s LLT100 is a laser level transmitter for any solids or liquids. The LLT100 enables 30 m measuring distance for liquid, 100 m for solids, and can also be used for positioning applications over a distance ...
Local support for Leuze’s sensor technology
News
Leuze is an international sensor expert for automation technology. Its high-tech product range includes switching and measuring sensors, identification systems, and data transmission solutions. It is ...
