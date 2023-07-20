Our hearts beat for the communities

April 2023 News

In support of their #endresswaterchallenge initiative, the Endress+Hauser team recently took part in a fundraising campus run. True to the Endress+Hauser spirit, the proceeds of R160 000 went to Hippo Roller in South Africa, an organisation that focuses on global awareness of the need for water reliability.





In December 2022 Bernhard Klöss, managing director of Endress+Hauser South Africa and Charl McAllister, head of marketing, joined the handover ceremony in the Bushbuckridge Village next to Kruger National Park. “It is hard to comprehend how little some people have and just how much they appreciate everything,” said Klöss. The people in the community have no running water in their houses or shacks. They only have a central tap located in the village. Usually, they use a wheelbarrow, or carry a bucket or drum on their heads to fetch water. Often the children have to walk kilometres a day to collect water, and then miss school, which is really heartbreaking.

“We are pleased to announce that our donation of 60 Hippo Rollers, with 90 litre capacity, has made a mark and positively changed the lives of 60 families in four small villages to overcome the challenge of water collection,” he concludes.

Credit(s)

Endress+Hauser South Africa





