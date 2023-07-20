Siemens affirms its support to its Partners in Africa
April 2023
Over 70 key industry partners convened at Siemens Park in Johannesburg where insights and recent developments at Siemens Digital Industries were shared.
Claudio Ranaudo, Senior VP, Digital Industries (DI) for Sub-Sahara Africa, elaborated on the value of closer collaboration with Siemens and its partners as well as intensified business relationships with each other for a stronger go to market. “We are starting to develop a very strong focus on collaborative projects. This is a highly encouraging growth initiative as seen in some of the key projects Siemens has been awarded. Partners have become an integral part of our daily business and we regard them as an important extension of our go-to market.
The various Business Units also provided an overview of their support strategies and focus areas for collaboration. Supply chain and stock remain critical issues and top priorities for DI globally. The consistent application of business compliance is another game changer for Siemens. Partners had a short update on the integrity and business practices where vigilance should be maintained.
Chief Executive Officer, Sabine Dall’Omo and Franz Wiehler, Chief Financial Officer for the region, addressed the partners with an overview of the company’s business landscape and priorities. They also reaffirmed their support and commitment to partners especially facing some of the challenges in a volatile market currently.
Overall partners were extremely satisfied and engaged throughout the event. In addition to the individual meetings that followed the conference, some also had a sneak preview into the ‘Digital Experience Cente’ (DEX) soon to be launched at Siemens Park. Partners were excited to be the first to view the DEX and enjoyed the demonstrations and simulations by the DI and Software team members.
We congratulate all award winners for your exceptional achievements through driving excellence in the Siemens Digital Industries Partner programme.
