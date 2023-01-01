Perfecting cone crusher performance
March 2023
Motion Control & Drives
A single component has proven to be the difference between a good and great machine for a local manufacturer of crushing equipment for mines.
Leon Venter designer and founder of Crush Force, says that repetitive failures of a seemingly insignificant bush began to occur on a test machine that was being trialled in a hard metal recycling operation. Despite finite element analyses, stress tests, and a host of other interventions taken during the ongoing development of the crusher, no material could stand up to the stresses exerted on the small bush. This was until igus South Africa brought engineered plastics into the equation.
Venter explains that the part in question was a 45 mm bush that served as a guide for the torque arm. Phosphor bronze and several other materials were tried, but these failed prematurely within a few weeks. In each instance, the entire processing line needed to come to a halt for the seemingly insignificant part to be replaced. “This was when igus polymer specialist, Juan-Eric Davidtz came calling and suggested we make use of one of the company’s specially formulated bushes. Having made use of igus materials for other components previously, I installed it on the crusher about a year ago and it is still in operation to this day. On inspection it is clear that the bush is holding up well and shows no visual signs of wear and tear,” he adds.
“One simple part has made all the difference, and enables the crusher to perform at its design capability. It was frustrating because everything else was designed to outlast and outperform ordinary crushers, and the torque arm bush was the last piece of the puzzle to produce South Africa’s own, world-beating cone crusher.
From the beginning, we set out to manufacture the world’s most productive crusher for hard rock applications. Every part has been designed and redesigned with endurance and performance in mind in order to take on the tough hard-rock mining conditions in southern Africa and now that we have ironed out even the smallest of problems, we are all set to take on the mining world,” he continues.
Davidtz says the bushing is made with the company’s iglide material and offers exceptional technical and economic advantage over all types of metal plain bearings (bushes). In addition, the bushes are self-lubricating, maintenance-free, chemical resistant and universally applicable, and reduce costs by up to 40% .
“Our bushes can withstand extreme temperatures, are self-lubricating and are suitable for special machine construction, underwater applications, and harsh conditions such as minerals processing and mining. We also have a wide range of standard catalogue options, and can customise options where necessary. This makes upgrading of existing bushings simpler and, as with Crush Force, our customers can increase their technology and reduce their costs by up to 90%. In addition, customers benefit through fast lead times, online service-life calculators, and tools for nearly all product lines,” he concludes.
For more information contact Ian Hewat, igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848, ihewat@igus.net, www.igus.co.za
Further reading:
Girth gears for scrubber upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
Drive technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE is installing four of its large segmented girth gear systems at De Beer’s Venetia Diamond Mine in Limpopo province.
Venetia mine, in operation since 1992, ...
Read more...
Just the right amount of fertiliser
Horne Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Plants need nitrogen. Unfortunately, they can only absorb this element in the form of soluble nitrate compounds. Excess nitrogen fertilisers can thus easily find their way into the groundwater where ...
Read more...
Improving order picking with robots
Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Together, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the various ...
Read more...
Gear units keep power station cool
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
In a highly specialised application for a power station’s dry cooling towers in southern Africa, SEW-EURODRIVE’s MACC-series air cooled condenser units have come to the rescue. The customer had experienced frequent failures on a competitor product, compromising the towers’ vital cooling functions. The success of the MACC units has now led to a second order.
Read more...
Greater efficiency with WEG motors
Zest WEG
Motion Control & Drives
Taking proactive steps to become more energy efficient, South African water utility ERWAT is installing WEG IE3 top premium efficiency and WEG IE4 super premium efficiency motors from Zest WEG. The motors – from WEG’s popular W22 range – will assist in reducing the impact of rising electricity costs and lower the total cost of ownership.
Read more...
Motors for high standards of hygiene
Motion Control & Drives
Automated processes are standard practice in the food industry. Production efficiency is not the only motivation, hygiene also plays a key role. We met with Deprag Schulz product manager, Dagmar Dübbelde to discuss how to design a drive to meet these requirements and incorporate both these goals.
Read more...
Electric motors for Airbus hydrogen- powered engine
Motion Control & Drives
Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ ambition to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035.
Read more...
Pre-assembled bearings save time and money
ifm - South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
By switching to NSK pre-assembled, fully integrated bearings, a vibrating screen manufacturer is witnessing annual cost savings of €117 000.
Read more...
Easy couplings for extreme conditions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Timken Quick-Flex couplings, which require minimal maintenance, are able to withstand extreme applications, including hydraulics, pumps, gearboxes, compressors, vibrator screens, and fans.
Read more...
Belt rip detection enhances productivity and safety
Becker Mining South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Becker Mining has introduced its upgraded BRS-2 belt-rip detection system, which further enhances the productivity and safety of conveyor belts by detecting longitudinal rips as soon as they occur.
Read more...