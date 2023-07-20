New technology for tissue line

April 2023 News

Valmet will supply a new tissue production line, with the latest technology, to Metsä Tissue’s mill in Mariestad, Sweden. The delivery includes an extensive package of stock preparation, automation and service solutions.

“With the new tissue machine, we will increase the offering of locally produced sustainable virgin fibre-based tissue paper to the Scandinavian market. It enables reliable local deliveries of high-quality tissue to the customer. The new technology brings big environmental benefits. In addition to the energy savings, we can reduce the process water in the paper making process by 50% ,” says Metsä Tissue vice president, Esa Paavolainen.

The new tissue machine will have a design speed of 2200 m/min and is optimised for low energy consumption and enhanced quality of the final product. Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring full stock preparation with bale handling and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine with latest technology for high efficiency, low energy and water consumption and reduced CO 2 emissions.

Furthermore, the delivery will include the Valmet quality control and monitoring system, complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning. Valmet will also supply start-up clothing, master maintenance data services, and remote support from Valmet’s Performance Centre.

