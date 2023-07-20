New technology for tissue line

Valmet will supply a new tissue production line, with the latest technology, to Metsä Tissue’s mill in Mariestad, Sweden. The delivery includes an extensive package of stock preparation, automation and service solutions.
“With the new tissue machine, we will increase the offering of locally produced sustainable virgin fibre-based tissue paper to the Scandinavian market. It enables reliable local deliveries of high-quality tissue to the customer. The new technology brings big environmental benefits. In addition to the energy savings, we can reduce the process water in the paper making process by 50% ,” says Metsä Tissue vice president, Esa Paavolainen.
The new tissue machine will have a design speed of 2200 m/min and is optimised for low energy consumption and enhanced quality of the final product. Valmet’s scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring full stock preparation with bale handling and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine with latest technology for high efficiency, low energy and water consumption and reduced CO2 emissions.
Furthermore, the delivery will include the Valmet quality control and monitoring system, complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning. Valmet will also supply start-up clothing, master maintenance data services, and remote support from Valmet’s Performance Centre.
Zest WEG‘s manufacturing capability Zest WEG
News
Over the past 12 years Zest WEG, the South African subsidiary of Brazilian motor and controls manufacturer WEG, has evolved from being primarily a sales and distribution company to a fully-fledged manufacturer ...
Read more...Hitachi Energy helps accelerate the energy transition
News
Hitachi Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sun Africa and its sister company, UGT Renewables, to collaborate on utility-scale solar photovoltaic power generation projects that will accelerate the energy transition and provide access to energy in emerging and developing markets worldwide.
Read more...ABB’s VA flowmeters to be manufactured in the UK
News
A range of variable area flowmeters will now be manufactured in Workington, Cumbria, after McMenon Engineering Services was chosen by global technology company ABB to make the VA flowmeter product portfolio that had been produced by ABB in Germany.
Read more...World’s largest hydrogen refuelling station Emerson Automation Solutions
News
Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) has chosen Emerson’s advanced automation solutions to help ensure the safety and reliability of its pioneering hydrogen infrastructure initiative, which recently marked the completion of the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station for commercial vehicles.
Read more...Understanding the impact of the amendment EPC regulations
News
On 25 November last year, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMRE) gazetted the amendment regulations for the mandatory and compulsory display and submission of energy performance certificates (EPCs) for buildings. These changes are of significant interest to property owners, building managers, and other stakeholders.
Read more...Schneider Electric at African Mining Indaba Schneider Electric South Africa
News
The clean energy transition of the MMM industries will require the quadrupling of mineral requirements for clean energy technologies by 2040. Speaking at the recent African Mining Indaba, president of MMM at Schneider Electric, Rob Moffitt emphasised that the supply of critical minerals and metals could fall short as soon as 2025.