New DIN-rail battery charge modules

AdelSystem has released the new CB series DIN-rail battery charger units. The CB series is equipped for charging AGM, open lead acid, sealed lead acid, gel, Ni-Cd and Li-Ion battery technologies. It is a reliable, state-of-the-art solution for recharging and maintaining batteries, without having to provide a complex power supply recharging system with backup modulus. This range is used for the same applications as the CBI – All in One range, but solely for recharging. The CB battery chargers have a range of microprocessor power supplies that charge the sealed lead battery to optimise performance and durability. They are available in 12, 24 and 36 V DC outputs and output current ranges from 3 to 35 amps.
Based on switching technology, the CB series obtains a voltage stabilised at the set value, even in the absence of load. The chargers operate at three charge levels and include battery diagnosis. This is a revolution in the application of the company’s products in civil and industrial installations. Electronic management of the battery maintenance charge allows optimal recharging over time. Like other AdelSystem products, they are supplied in sturdy containers that can be easily installed thanks to the automatic DIN-rail hook. The batteries are automatically charged according to the multistage principle (fast charging and charging trickle). This prevents any risk of damage.
