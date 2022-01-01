Smart IP67 power supply for modular machines

Machines and plants are increasingly designed as modular systems to respond quickly to changing production and market requirements. This requires the use of decentralised system components – including the cabinet-free power supply.
Turck Banner’s decentralised power supply units of the PSU67 series can be installed precisely where they are needed, without the need for a protective housing – directly in the field. In this way, system builders are given the flexibility to design applications to meet specific requirements.
Communication via IO-Link
The worldwide standard IO-Link technology provides communication from the controller down to the field level, where the decentralised power supply is also located. The power supply units supply important data and parameters such as error messages, voltage, temperature, fuse status and operating hours via the IO-Link interface.
Remote access is also possible via IO-Link. This is used to switch the power supply units on and off, to set the voltage, and to reset any triggered channels. This data can be routed from an IO-Link master on to the controller or to a cloud. In this way, power supply units can be used to extend existing condition monitoring systems.
Maximum flexibility through field installation
The use of PSU67 power supply units is a decisive step towards the creation of end-to-end decentralisation. Depending on the application, the need for control cabinets and switch boxes can be eliminated completely. With protection to IP67, power supply units can be installed directly at the machine without any additional protective measures. As an alternative to the relay output (DC-OK), which is also provided, status monitoring via IO-Link offers additional support for the implementation of modular designs. The LED interface and buttons on the device ensure direct and user-friendly parameterisation and enable universal use in a wide range of different applications. Integrated outputs protected with an eFuse reduce the cabling effort, and make it possible to use smaller cable cross sections. This provides the user with more benefits in terms of flexibility and costs, particularly in extensive applications.
Universal solution for different applications
Turck Banner’s PSU67 power supply units offer M12 S-coded, 7/8” or HAN Q connection options on the primary side, while M12 L-coded, 7/8” or HAN Q connection options are provided on the secondary side. Efficiency is always over 95%, regardless of whether a single- or three-phase, 200, 360 or 600 W supply is used. The output voltage can be configured either directly on the device or remotely via IO-Link, and can be optimised with 24 to 28 VDC over long transmission routes. The configurable fuses make it possible to adapt the output power precisely to the requirements of specific applications.
CSIR releases statistics on power generation
Electrical Power & Protection
The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released its annual statistics on power generation in South Africa for 2022 (1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022), including load shedding and energy availability factor (EAF) data.
Read more...The ultimate outdoor sensing solution Turck Banner
Level Measurement & Control
Turck Banner’s T30R series has been expanded with a new long-range model. This sensor can accurately recognise and measure targets up to 25 m away, which is a 10 m increase over previous models.
Read more...Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks Turck Banner
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.
Read more...New DIN-rail battery charge modules Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
AdelSystem has released the new CB series DIN-rail battery charger units. The CB series is equipped for charging AGM, open lead acid, sealed lead acid, gel, Ni-Cd and Li-Ion battery technologies. It is a reliable, state-of-the-art solution for recharging and maintaining batteries, that does not provide a complex power supply recharging system with backup modulus.
Read more...Optical label slot sensor for labels Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed is critical. The solution from Turck Banner is the cost-effective SLE3 optical label sensor, which is placed early in the labelling process, at the point where labels are pulled from the roll.
Read more...Emerson software automates Nanogrid House Emerson Automation Solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
Purdue University is using global software and Emerson’s advanced digital technologies to automate its Nanogrid House, a living lab for energy-efficient home research.
Read more...Smart cities and the sum of their parts Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Business premises are one of the first places companies take stock of when assessing their electricity usage and the optimisation thereof, and buildings must become smarter.