Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks

March 2023 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Turck Banner’s family of converters is the first step on the path towards full system integration. They are compact, simple add-ons that seamlessly fit into factory applications. They make it possible to take various types of signal such as discrete, or analog, and convert them to protocols such as IO-link, PICK-IQ, PWM/PFM and Modbus.

The new R45C Dual Analog IO-Link Converter from Turck Banner enables communication between IO-Link devices and two pieces of equipment that rely on analog signals using its ability to take in two analog inputs and drive two analog outputs on the IO-Link communication channel. The R45C can also be configured to mirror a signal from one port to the other and drive a PFM output via an extra pin on the IO-Link port. This allows existing devices to be retrofitted with lighting indicators for visual factory indication, without disrupting the PLC. The R45C Dual Analog IO-Link Converter sets up quickly with minimal configuration, connects in-line easily with four-pin M12 quick-disconnect connectors, while the over-moulded housing meets IP65, IP67 and IP68 standards for use in harsh and rugged environments.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


