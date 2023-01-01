Versatile problem solving for IO-Link networks

The new R45C Dual Analog IO-Link Converter from Turck Banner enables communication between IO-Link devices and two pieces of equipment that rely on analog signals using its ability to take in two analog inputs and drive two analog outputs on the IO-Link communication channel. The R45C can also be configured to mirror a signal from one port to the other and drive a PFM output via an extra pin on the IO-Link port. This allows existing devices to be retrofitted with lighting indicators for visual factory indication, without disrupting the PLC. The R45C Dual Analog IO-Link Converter sets up quickly with minimal configuration, connects in-line easily with four-pin M12 quick-disconnect connectors, while the over-moulded housing meets IP65, IP67 and IP68 standards for use in harsh and rugged environments.

